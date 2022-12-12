Aubrey Plaza Roasted Michael Caine a Turkey After He Taught Her an Acting Lesson

Aubrey Plaza is a pop culture darling, an actor beloved as much for her deadpan appearance and attitude as for her versatility. She has acted with many of Hollywood’s top actors, and in 2021, she appeared with an ensemble cast in the movie Best Sellers. Not only did Plaza get the opportunity to act alongside Cary Elwes and Ellen Wong, but she received a lesson in performing from the camera from none other than screen legend Michael Caine. As Plaza revealed in a recent GQ interview, she showed her appreciation by making an elaborate main dish for Caine.

What movie did Aubrey Plaza and Michael Caine act in together?

Best Sellers, released in 2021, featured Aubrey Plaza as a publisher named Lucy Stanbridge who inherits her father’s failing publishing house. According to IMDb, Lucy tries to keep the company going by consulting with a cranky old writer named Harris Shaw, played by Michael Caine. Harris, who hasn’t published a book in decades, still owes the publishing company a book, and reluctantly goes on a book tour with Lucy, who has a hard time adapting to the senior writer’s cantankerous ways.

While Best Sellers didn’t become a big hit at the box office, fans still appreciated the movie for the sweet storyline and the talented cast, helmed by Plaza and Caine. A film festival favorite, Best Sellers is funny and immersive.

What acting lesson did Michael Caine teach Aubrey Plaza?

Aubrey Plaza roasted an entire turkey for Michael Caine. Watch her go undercover on the internet and respond to real fan comments for #GQActuallyMe: https://t.co/J1ksvSxCAK pic.twitter.com/1DfuZAiBEx — GQ Magazine (@GQMagazine) November 30, 2022

For Plaza, Best Sellers was not only a chance to show fans how expansive her acting range is, but it was a great opportunity to work with someone as revered as Caine as well. Plaza worked closely with Caine and was able to pick up some valuable acting tips from the veteran performer.

As she recently told GQ, “Michael Caine taught me a very, I hate to say it, because I don’t want any of my competitors to know this trick, but I’m just gonna do it,” she said. “Michael Caine taught me that when you’re in a closeup in a movie, look at the camera with only one of your eyes, and then the other eye is left for the audience, he says.” Plaza referenced the fact that Caine’s status as an Oscar winner has given him the inside track on good acting technique.

As for the other way around, the Parks and Rec actor shared she did something for her co-star, too. “I didn’t really teach him anything, but I did roast him an entire turkey, and that was a real interesting night,” she said. ” In fact, he walked up a couple flights of stairs to get it. In the dead of winter in Montreal, that’s something. It was close to Thanksgiving enough that it made sense to roast a turkey. I wouldn’t just, you know, randomly roast a turkey, you know, in April, not with Michael Caine.”

What else has Aubrey Plaza said about Michael Caine?

L: Aubrey Plaza | Phillip Faraone/Getty Images, R: Michael Caine | Karwai Tang/WireImage

The White Lotus star has been open about how much she loved working with Caine. In a 2021 interview with Stephen Colbert, Plaza opened up about the legendary actor, revealing, according to Looper, “Michael Caine is the best, the absolute best. He’s been around forever, he’s seen it all, but he still has this curiosity and love for being on set. He knows everybody’s name, he’s so respectful and sweet.”

Plaza praised Caine as a “delight,” noting “He taught me a lot, it was like a road trip comedy so we were stuck in the car together for awhile.” It’s not clear if Plaza has remained in touch with Caine in the year since they worked together, but there’s no doubt that she loved the experience.

