Audrina Patridge Reveals That Her Short-Lived Solo Reality TV Show ‘Ripped’ Her Family Apart

Audrina Patridge first rose to prominence in the early 2000s, as a cast member on the hit reality series The Hills. The show catapulted Patridge to fame and helped introduce her to new opportunities, including small acting gigs and recording contracts. In the years that followed Patridge’s stint on The Hills, she pursued other opportunities in the entertainment industry, including launching her own short-lived reality series.

Over the past several years, Patridge has experienced a career renaissance. The reality star landed a featured role in The Hills: New Beginnings. And she released a memoir, in which she detailed how her solo reality series impacted her personal life.

When did Audrina Patridge first become famous?

Actress Audrina Patridge arrives at the 2009 Paley Festival “The Hills” at the ArcLight Theatre on April 21, 2009, in Hollywood, California. | Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

For four years, The Hills dominated pop culture. Millions of fans all over the world were invested in the adventures of Patridge and her group of friends and frenemies. And the cast members became major forces in the entertainment world. After Lauren Conrad left the series, other cast members followed. In 2010, The Hills went off the air.

Just a few months after leaving The Hills, Patridge announced that she would be starring in her own reality series Audrina, airing on MTV’s sister network, VH1. The show premiered in April 2011. But according to IMDb, the show debuted to disappointing ratings. Ultimately, it was canceled after just one season, and Patridge moved on to other endeavors.

What did Audrina Patridge reveal about her reality show ‘Audrina’?

Patridge’s recently-published memoir, Choices: To the Hills and Back Again details her life in the spotlight, revealing to fans how difficult certain projects have been. In the book, Patridge admitted that her short-lived reality show Audrina caused some serious turmoil behind the scenes. According to US Weekly, the show “ripped [her] family apart.”

Patridge detailed how her mother and sister struggled with so much of their personal life being laid bare. The tension grew so extreme that the two didn’t speak for a full year after filming ended. Additionally, Patridge’s relationship with BMX dirt rider Corey Bohan suffered as well, with the reality star finding out that Bohan was cheating on her during the filming of Audrina. When the show ended, Patridge claimed, their relationship did as well.

Audrina Patridge recently returned to the spotlight in ‘The Hills: New Beginnings’

Ultimately, Patridge and Bohan got back together. They welcomed a daughter and tied the knot. They later divorced in 2018 — just before the premiere of the highly-anticipated reality series The Hills: New Beginnings. When Patridge was announced as part of the new cast, fans were thrilled.

In the reboot series, viewers watched as Patridge struggled with life as a single mom to her young daughter, all while navigating the perils of the dating scene and exploring new career options. Additionally, viewers got to watch the drama of Partridge and her former co-stars interacting after many years of distance.

The Hills: New Beginnings was canceled in January 2022, after nearly three years on the air. As for Patridge, she’s found a new lease on life. These days, she has a wealth of new career opportunities and a new set of fans — many of whom don’t even remember the original The Hills. Patridge’s path hasn’t always been easy. But she’s more than proven that she has the determination that it takes to succeed in the entertainment industry.

