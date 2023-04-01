Here’s Why Austin Butler’s ‘Elvis’ Accent Might Stay Forever

Baz Luhrmann’s music biopic Elvis was one of the buzziest movies of 2022 and ignited a new wave of interest in the King of Rock and Roll. It also helped give star Austin Butler his big breakthrough. While Butler has been acting for years, Elvis proved that he has what it takes to tackle complex roles. Fans and critics have praised Butler for his work in the film, but some have criticized the fact that he has held onto the accent he adopted for the film. However, there’s a very good reason why Butler still talks like Elvis Presley, and ultimately, he might never fully shake it off.

Austin Butler has received a lot of press for his ‘Elvis’ accent

Butler fully immersed himself in his role as Elvis Presley, including working hard to master the Southern accent that Presley was so well-known for. However, Butler didn’t leave the accent behind after filming wrapped, and it didn’t take long for fans to notice that in interviews and film clips, Butler still sounds a great deal like the King of Rock and Roll.

The actor has been roasted online for his accent. Many fans have questioned whether Butler is speaking like Presley just to get extra publicity. It is certainly possible that Butler is playing up the accent, but there’s actually a solid reason why Butler is still immersed in his Presley persona.

Why could it take a while for Austin Butler to shake his ‘Elvis’ accent?

Butler doesn’t claim to be a method actor. However, he adopted some method techniques for Elvis. The actor spent three years in character as Presley for the film, spending that time away from his family while filming in Australia. The Take recounts how Butler couldn’t shake the persona of Presley following the film shoot. The actor spent much of his time in character and fully committed himself to mastering every physical characteristic and mannerism of the late singer. Those who worked with Butler on the film, including his vocal coach, even noted that because he spent three years fully in character, the Elvis voice could remain forever.

Butler acknowledged that his voice has changed following the Golden Globes ceremony. “I don’t think I sound like him still, but I guess I must, because I hear it all the time… I often liken it to when somebody lives in another country for a long time,” he said, according to Men’s Health.”I had three years where that was my only focus, so I’m sure there’s pieces of him in my DNA and I will always be linked to him.” The actor has even noted that there’s not really anything that he can do about the accent — possibly proving the theory put forth by The Take.

What awards has Austin Butler received for his work in ‘Elvis’?

Butler’s hard work has paid off, big time. Butler received a Best Actor Golden Globe and a BAFTA for his performance. Butler also received a nomination for an Academy Award for Best Actor.

Up next, Butler will be portraying the villainous Feyd-Rautha in the highly-anticipated science-fiction blockbuster Dune: Part Two. He’s now one of Hollywood’s biggest stars, and fans will definitely be seeing a lot of Butler in the future.