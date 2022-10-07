Australian Wildlife Wrangler Matt Wright Tells Us About His Netflix Series ‘Wild Croc Territory’

Australian wildlife wrangler Matt Wright has a new show coming to Netflix in October called Wild Croc Territory. Showbiz Cheat Sheet spoke with the reality TV celebrity to learn more about the series. Here’s a peek inside our conversation.

Showbiz Cheat Sheet: What can audiences expect from your new Netflix series, ‘Wild Croc Territory?’

Matt Wright | Aaron Poole/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Matt Wright: In the new series, the Australian outback is put on majestic display while we relocate the biggest saltwater crocodiles in the world and go on epic adventures with my beautiful wife Kaia, young son Banjo, and my great crew.

The new show is both breathtakingly beautiful and heart-poundingly daunting with lots of close calls and edge-of-your-seat action. There’s no denying I’m a bit of an adrenaline junkie, but my genuine passion is for helping humans and crocodiles co-exist–to protect animals and keep people safe is what my work is all about.

CS: How and why did you get into this line of work as a wildlife relocator?

MW: I was snake mad as a kid, I used to tail brown snakes (one of the deadliest animals in the world) and put them into a bucket to proudly show my mom. I had a connection and love of reptiles for a long time, so when I moved to the Northern part of Australia, my passion shifted from snakes to crocodiles.

The high concentration of these beautiful creatures up here, as well as me getting my helicopter license, opened up a lot of work in wildlife relocation. Overall, I felt that personally, I had the right mix of skills to do the work, as well as a love of adventure and a desire for freedom in whatever I did. It was the perfect job for me.

CS: What was the scariest moment you’ve ever had on the job?

MW:There have been lots of heart-racing moments over the years. From croc tails swinging around and knocking me off my feet, to getting tipped off a small boat into croc infested waters, a lot of this stuff becomes pretty standard. But one time that I will always remember is when I had a 9-foot-long crocodile biting down on the skid of my helicopter and not letting go while I was trying to take off. I got to about 20 feet in the air until she decided to let go. It was a tricky moment being in the air and trying to control a helicopter while realizing a crocodile was hanging beneath me!

CS: What advice would you give someone who has a fear of animals such as snakes or crocodiles?

MW: Knowledge is power. Take the time to understand the animal. As soon as you understand their habits and behaviors, you’ll soon realize there is nothing scary about them. It’s all about being aware and having respect when you’re in their environment. I promise you that humans are a lot scarier than snakes and crocs!

CS: What advice would you give someone who encounters a wild animal while out camping or hiking? How can you make sure you don’t get hurt?

MW: Stay calm and try and back away as quietly as you can and try and find shrubbery, trees, or somewhere to move behind. Animals either startle and run away or chase with abrupt movements so gentle movements are best.

Wild Croc Territory streams on Netflix Oct. 12.

