‘Avenue 5’ Season 2 Premiere Date and Which Cast Members Are Returning

Veep creator Armando Iannucci has a longstanding relationship with HBO. While he left the popular show in its last season, he created another hit series for the network. Avenue 5 premiered in January 2020 to critical acclaim. The show was renewed a month after the first season premiered but delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Find out when Avenue 5 finally returns for a new season and which cast members are returning.

‘Avenue 5’ is set 40 years into the future

Avenue 5 follows a crew aboard a cruise ship-esque space craft owned by an eccentric billionaire. They find themselves amid a crisis when their planned 8-week trip becomes a 3-year journey following a malfunction. Additionally, the actual captain dies, leaving figurehead “Captain” Ryan Clark scrambling to come up with a plan.

Plenty of hijinks ensue in season 1. The captain assembles a ragtag group comprised of passengers and actual crew to shorten the trip. Their plans fall short — multiple people die when they suspect the whole ordeal is a prank. And an attempt to offload some cargo results in an even longer projected return.

The last time viewers caught up with the crew on Avenue 5, they had accidentally extended their course and sent Iris back to Earth. The cliffhanger ending left fans waiting for two and a half years.

The cast and crew had to pause filming of Avenue 5 Season 2 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which resulted in worldwide lockdowns. Shooting was pushed forward to late 2021 as a result, resuming in August 2021 and wrapping in November that year. According to TV Insider, the series’ second installment is expected to premiere on October 10, 2022, with eight total episodes airing through the season finale on November 28.

In the recently released trailer for the second season, Captain Clark avoids informing the passengers of the low food stock, assuring them that all will be fine. Still, chaos ensues despite his best efforts as the passengers become increasingly tense.

Which cast members are returning?

(L-R): Hugh Laurie and Rebecca Front in ‘Avenue 5’ Season 2 | Nick Wall/HBO

Since filming was delayed for so long, the cast was released to work on other projects. Some cast members moved on and signed on to other shows as series regulars. However, the main cast members will return to their roles for the second season.

House star Hugh Laurie reprises his role as Captain Clark. Josh Gad plays the eccentric billionaire and Avenue 5 owner, Herman Judd, whose expertise lies in the hospitality industry and knows nothing about how to run a spaceship.

The Office star Zach Woods portrays the Head of Customer Relations of Avenue 5, Matt Spencer. Lenora Crichlow plays Billie McEvoy, the ship’s second engineer who’s forced to take on the complex tasks after her boss’s death.

Nikki Amuka-Bird portrays Rav Mulcair, while Suzy Nakamura portrays Iris Kimura, Herman’s right-hand woman who accidentally gets sent back to Earth. Ethan Phillips and Rebecca Front will also return as Spike Martin and Karen Kelly.

