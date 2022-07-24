Avril Lavigne is a music artist known for her hit songs in the 2000s. They include “Complicated,” “Sk8er Boi,” “My Happy Ending,” and “Girlfriend.” The Canadian singer-songwriter has sold 40 million albums and performed around the world. And Avril Lavigne’s net worth has risen with her career success.

Avril Lavigne’s career highlights

Avril Lavigne at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Lavigne grew up in Ontario, Canada. She had wanted to be a singer since a young age, and her parents recognized her musical talent.

“My mom said when I was 2, I came back from church singing ‘Jesus Loves Me,’ and she said that she knew I was going to be a singer then. She called me her little songbird. So, yeah, I always wanted to be a singer,” Lavigne told Bang Showbiz (per Digital Spy).

Lavigne also learned how to play instruments and began writing music. When she was a teenager, she drew the attention of music execs and signed with L.A. Reid to his then-company Arista Records.

Lavigne’s debut album, Let Go, was released in 2002 when she was only 17. It became an instant success, spawning singles such as “Complicated,” “Sk8er Boi,” and “I’m With You.” The songs put Lavigne on the map as a pop-punk princess.

In 2004, she released her second album, Under My Skin, which charted at number one on the Billboard 200 and sold 10 million copies. The album is best known for the hits “Don’t Tell Me,” “My Happy Ending,” and “Nobody’s Home.”

Lavigne continued to release singles, including “Keep Holding On,” “Girlfriend,” “What the Hell,” and “Here’s to Never Growing Up.”

Although she hasn’t charted as high as before, she hasn’t disappeared. She released her latest album, Love Sux, in February 2022. It landed at number nine on the Billboard 200.

The singer’s work has earned her over 100 awards, including Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards and Teen Choice Awards. Lavigne has also earned eight Grammy nominations.

What is Avril Lavigne’s net worth?

Avril Lavigne’s net worth is about $60 million, Celebrity Net Worth reports.

Much of her earnings come from her music career. Additionally, Lavigne has done some acting work for movies such as Going the Distance (2004), Over the Hedge (2006), and Charming (2018).

Lavigne has been married to other high-profile musicians. From 2006 to 2009, she was married to Sum 41 frontman Deryck Whibley. According to CTV News, the two signed a prenuptial agreement when they tied the knot. A few years after their divorce, Lavigne married Chad Kroeger in 2013. It’s unclear if the two had a prenup, but the Nickelback frontman is worth a reported $80 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Today, Lavigne is engaged to musician Mod Sun, whom she began dating in 2021. So far, there’s been no talk of a prenup.

The ‘Complicated’ singer recently went viral on TikTok

It was a Bitchin’ Summer ? pic.twitter.com/H73cn8B9LG — Avril Lavigne (@AvrilLavigne) September 23, 2021

Avril Lavigne is not known for being a TikTok star, but the 37-year-old recently attracted considerable attention on the platform. On June 29, 2022, she posted a video of herself recreating the cover of her Let Go album in honor of its 20th anniversary.

On Twitter, the singer also wrote, “Just went to the location where I shot the cover of my debut album Let Go here in New York.”

The TikTok video has racked up over 7 million likes, proving that fans still enjoy memories of Lavigne’s early music days.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.



RELATED: ’90 Day Fiancé’ Alum Stephanie Matto Found 1 Quick Way to Boost Her Net Worth by $200,000