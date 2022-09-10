Avril Lavigne’s Goth Collaboration With ‘Occult Luxury’ Clothing Brand Killstar Includes a ‘Dreaded’ Barbed Wire Choker

Avril Lavigne rose to fame in the early 2000s with songs such as “Complicated” and “Sk8er Boi.” She made waves with millions of fans due to her alternative style and skate punk persona, and throughout the years, she was able to maintain her popularity, continuously releasing albums.

Following her recent return to her punk roots, Lavigne is in the headlines again – and with many fans eager to replicate her celebrity style, she’s opting for some surprising collaborations.

Most recently, Lavigne teamed up with the clothing brand Killstar for an exclusive launch that invites fans to rock some Lavigne-inspired looks.

Avril Lavigne is a style and music icon

Lavigne first burst onto the music scene when she was a teenager with the hit single “Complicated.” Although she was very young, her sense of self and unique style made a strong impression on pop culture aficionados, and many rushed to copy Lavigne’s trademarks of streaky black and blonde hair, baggy pants, and thick, black eyeliner.

Even as Lavigne’s music made headlines, her personal life attracted considerable attention. She has had several high-profile relationships, including her first marriage to Deryck Whibley from 2006 through 2010 and a second marriage to Chad Kroeger of Nickelback from 2013 to 2015.

In March 2021, it was reported that Lavigne had started dating musician Mod Sun. The two have been together ever since, announcing their engagement in April 2022.

Avril Lavigne’s recent collaboration with Killstar is full of gothic inspiration

Lavigne has done a number of product endorsements and launches over the years, including several fragrances and even her own clothing line, Abbey Dawn, which was released at Kohl’s in 2008. Originally designed as a line for juniors, Abbey Dawn has gone through a number of updates over the years, incorporating some of Lavigne’s signature style favorites, such as skulls and hot pink elements.

Lavigne’s latest collaboration is with the clothing brand Killstar, which is advertised as an “occult luxury” brand on Instagram. The collaboration was announced in the summer of 2022 and includes pieces such as a pink dress with a barbed-wire pattern on it, a barbed-wire choker, a maxi dress with a ribcage design, and a pink suitcase in the shape of a skull.

With a wide variety of clothing and accessory items to choose from, the collection is bound to please anyone who wants to replicate Lavigne’s edgy punk look without breaking the bank. In a recent interview with Cosmopolitan, Lavigne dished on why she decided to collaborate with Killstar for the collection. “I would describe my KILLSTAR collection as a reflection of my style and the things I love,” the singer said.

“I am so proud of this collection, and I’ve had so much fun working with the KILLSTAR team to bring this to life. I hope everyone enjoys it and makes it their own.” She also admitted that some of her favorite pieces include the “Tomb travel suitcase, the Ribcage Maxi Dress, and the Strummin lingerie set.”

What is Avril Lavigne doing these days?

Lavigne’s latest album, Love Sux, was released in February 2022, and Lavigne has been on the road almost continuously since then, touring and performing her new songs as well as all of her familiar favorites.

Certainly, she’s as successful as she ever was, and with a net worth of around $60 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, Lavigne’s multiple business ventures and musical endeavors have really paid off. While the Canadian-born singer/songwriter tends to stay out of the spotlight when she isn’t performing, it’s clear that her fans haven’t lost any love for her or her unique style.

