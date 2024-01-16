A closer look at 'The Bear stars' Ayo Edebiri and Jeremy Allen White, and their night at the Primetime Emmy Awards.

The Emmys awarded both Ayo Edebiri and Jeremy Allen White for their performances in the hit Hulu show The Bear. But the pair also won the night with their outfits.

Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri | Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Jeremy Allen White took home the gold last night for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series, and dressed prepared for his historic win. He delivered an emotional speech in a white buttoned-up shirt that blended in with a white blazer.

The black bowtie and pants that he wore helped make the white stand out even more during the segment.

Jeremy Allen White | Kevin Winter/Getty Images

During his speech, White made sure to share the success with his associates. So even though they couldn’t be seen, he made sure his team still looked good for the audience.

“Thank you to all those who stayed close to me, especially this past year,” Allen White said. “Thank you for believing in me when I had trouble believing in myself.”

Ayo Edebiri wasn’t about to be outdone by her co-star.

Ayo Edebiri | Jay L. Clendenin / Getty Images

Edebiri arrived at the ceremony in a custom Louis Vuitton black leather dress, and walked the stage wearing matching colored high-heels. The strapless design of her outfit helped make her diamond necklace more visible.

She won the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a comedy, and made sure to keep her speech short and sweet, highlighting her parents in the moment.

Ayo Edebiri | VALERIE MACON/Getty Images

Allen White would later lose the bowtie, and opted for a more relaxed, open-collared look to end the night with.

Ayo Edebiri and Jeremy Allen White | Kayla Oaddams/WireImage

Backstage, Edebiri and Allen White posed beside each other while holding their Emmys. Their colors mixed well together, bringing the best out of their outfits,

Season 3 of The Bear is set to release sometime this year, which could mean the Emmys hasn’t seen the last of the stunning pair.