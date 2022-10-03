Babyface Married Star From ‘Moesha’

Celebrity relationships are hard to navigate due to being in the public eye. Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds knows this all too well. After one failed marriage, he tried again. The second time around, he wed an actress known for a guest role on Moesha.

The actress from ‘Moesha’ Babyface eventually married

Babyface’s current wife is Nicole Patenberg, and her resume proves she isn’t just a wife of a mega celebrity. She’s also a talented dancer and actress. One of her close friends is reportedly Janet Jackson, who she was a backup dancer for. Patenberg can be seen in the background of Jackson’s music video for her 1997 single, “If.”

Outside of dancing, Patenberg landed a few guest roles in TV and movie roles. She appeared in the comedies Longshot and Chasing Papi and also had recurring parts in Moesha and For Your Love, and played a dancer on That ’70s Show, per to official IMDb profile.

She starred in a few episodes of Season 2 of Moesha as Teresa, a high schooler who befriends Moe. Their friendship reaches a crossroads when Moesha’s best friend Kim becomes jealous of their bond and accuses Teresa of trying to push up on her boyfriend Q. Moesha becomes suspicious and confronts Teresa about it, which she denies. But the damage is done, and Teresa and Kim challenge each other to a fight in the school boxing ring.

Babyface announced the split

The couple married in May 2014. They wed after seven years together. Celebrity guests included Oprah Winfrey.

He surprised fans by announcing his engagement in a BET interview with friend and collaborator Toni Braxton. “Would you ever consider getting married again?” she asked. “I’ve already considered it,” he replied. “I’m engaged, so yes.”

After seven years of marriage, the Waiting to Exhale soundtrack writer and producer announced they were parting ways. “After much thought and with great sadness, we have decided to end our marriage. We continue to care and have respect for one another and share eternal love for our daughter and her well-being,” they told TMZ in a joint statement. “We ask for personal privacy for ourselves and our daughter as we navigate these new steps as a family,” they concluded.

What led to the split is unclear. The former couple have one daughter together, 13-year-old Peyton Nicole. Babyface has two adult sons from a previous marriage.

The singer and songwriter was previously to married to Deoin Sanders’ current partner

Before Patenberg, Babyface was married to Tracey Edmonds. The two were a power couple, producing movies, music, and television together as part of their company Edmonds Entertainment. But after 13 years of marriage, they divorced. He later told Oprah that the marriage was miserable for both of them.

“The reality is that there was a connection that wasn’t really there,” Babyface admitted in an episode of Oprah’s Where Are They Now. “We loved each other, but we weren’t really in love with each other. It was more the idea of it falling apart and me holding onto the image of what I thought we were. “I don’t feel like we were supposed to be together forever. I’m okay with it because I think she’s okay.”

