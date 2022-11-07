‘Bachelor in Paradise’ 2022: Alex Bordyukov Only Knew 1 Contestant Before Joining the Cast

Alex Bordyukov joined the cast of Bachelor in Paradise 2022 during split week. He arrived at a hotel where the OG women stayed with four other men. Alex eventually connected with Victoria Fuller, but he didn’t know her before joining the show. In fact, he was only familiar with one contestant on the beach.

Alex Bordyukov connected with Victoria Fuller on ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ 2022

Alex Bordyukov arrived for Bachelor in Paradise 2022 during split week. At first, he struggled to connect with the women, as of them were already paired up with men back at the beach. However, he and Victoria went on a one-on-one date where they connected surprisingly well.

However, Victoria previously connected with Johnny. When all the contestants returned to the beach, Victoria had to choose between the two men. She was especially concerned that Johnny, who is only 26, might not be ready for an engagement and to have children.

Alex only knew one contestant before arriving in Paradise

It’s not uncommon for Bachelor in Paradise contestants to interact with each other before arriving at the beach. Some connect in person, while others have contact over social media. With Alex’s connection to Victoria, it’s easy to wonder if he spoke to her before joining the show.

“I didn’t even know who she was,” Alex revealed on an episode of the Talking it Out with Bachelor Nation podcast. “The only person I knew there was Danielle,” he added. Danielle and I had met before, and obviously Wells.”

“I’ve seen some faces here and there from, like, previews and social media, but I didn’t know anything about anyone,” Alex continued. “It was kind of nice. I was really coming in blind. I knew that there was a chance for that to bite me in the ass.”

“A lot of people do message ahead of time. They do have these friendships,” Alex continued, adding that arriving at the beach and already friendships with the other guys “makes it a lot easier to be comfortable in that dynamic.”

Victoria gave her rose to Johnny instead of Alex during the week 6 rose ceremony

Alex was involved in a love triangle with Johnny and Victoria on Bachelor in Paradise 2022. During the week 6 rose ceremony, Victoria chose to give Johnny her rose. However, Alex didn’t go home. Florence presented him with a rose, so Alex will stick around for another week.

This might cause some tension with Johnny, but hopefully, Alex can make other meaningful connections as the show continues. Teasers for next week’s episode show Eliza stuck in a love triangle with Rodney and Justin. There are also quite a few tears for an unexplained reason.

Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

