‘Bachelor in Paradise’ 2022 Cast: Full Rumored Cast Listing

ABC’s Bachelor Nation fans can rejoice, as Bachelor in Paradise 2022 is well underway. Soon, fans will get to see their favorites from The Bachelor and The Bachelorette mingle on the beach in the hopes of finding love. Now, there’s an official rumored cast listing. Here’s the Bachelor in Paradise 2022 cast listing in full.

[Spoiler alert: Bachelor in Paradise 2022 cast spoilers ahead.]

The ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ 2022 cast list, according to Reality Steve

The full Bachelor in Paradise 2022 cast listing is here. Reality Steve reports 43 total cast members showed up at the beach, which beats the previous season’s record, which stood at 41 cast members.

So, who came to find love this season? A Reddit diagram shows seven total male contestants from Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey’s season arrive. Hayden M., Jacob R., Joey Y., Johnny D., Justin Y., Logan P., and Tyler N. are all from the most recent season of The Bachelorette.

There are also seven men from Michelle Young’s season. They are Brandon J., Romeo A., Rodney M., Casey W., Olu I., Peter I, and Rick L. The men from Katie Thurston’s season who arrive include Aaron C., Andrew S., Justin G., Michael A., and James B.

Additionally, there are two outliers. Alex B. from Rachel Lindsay’s season and Adam T. from the Australian Bachelorette also arrive.

As for the women, Clayton Echard has 16 women coming to the beach. They include Eliza I., Ency A., Genevieve P., Hailey M., Hunter H., Jill C., Kate G., Kira M., Lindsay W., Mara A., Salley C., Sarah H., Serene R., Shanae A., Sierra J., and Teddi W.

The two women from Matt James’ season to arrive include Brittany G. and Jessenia C.

Outliers include Victoria F. from Peter Weber’s season, Danielle M. from Nick Viall’s season, Lace M. from Ben Higgins’ season, and Florence M. from the Australian Bachelor.

Fans share their reactions to various contestants hitting the beach

Fans seeing the Bachelor in Paradise 2022 cast already have strong opinions about who’s hitting the beach. It seems many fans are excited to see Alex Bordy from Rachel Lindsay’s season.

“So freaking excited they finally got him,” one fan commented about Alex.

“With Alex Bordy on here, I wish he’d get The Bachelor edit so we can feast our eyes on that man for a full season,” another fan wrote.

Some other fans are surprised to see Shanae, the clear villain of Clayton Echard’s season, come to the beach.

“I’m surprised Shanae is coming back,” another fan noted. “The women villains haven’t really gotten redemption arcs on the recent Paradise seasons.”

Other future viewers voiced excitement about Paradise going international. “Y’all should be really excited for these Australian members,” another fan noted. “I know you may not know who they are but they were both so great on their respective shows.”

When does ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ 2022 start?

When can fans watch the new Bachelor in Paradise 2022 cast in action? Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 premieres Sept. 27, 2022, on ABC. Before Paradise airs, Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s season of The Bachelorette premieres on July 11, 2022, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Reality Steve also mentioned how long Paradise lasts this season. “The other crazy thing is that with this season not starting until Sept. 27th and finishing in mid-November, with filming ending this week, this means that the final couples will have to keep it a secret for 4 1/2 months, which is the longest it’s ever been for any show in this franchise,” he wrote.

