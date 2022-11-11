‘Bachelor in Paradise’ 2022: Eliza Says She Did Not Want to Go on a Date With Justin

Eliza Isichei found herself in the middle of a love triangle when she arrived on Bachelor in Paradise. She initially connected with Rodney Matthews, and it seemed like the pair were endgame. However, things were turned upside down when Justin Glaze arrived on the beach. Justin asked Eliza on a date, and she told the cameras that she hoped Rodney would tell her not to go. In a recent interview, Eliza reiterated that she did not initially want to go out with Justin.

[Spoiler alert: Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 spoilers ahead regarding Eliza Isichei and Justin Glaze.]

Eliza Isichei and Justin Glaze | Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

Eliza and Rodney seemed like a couple that would last on Bachelor in Paradise. They connected almost immediately when Eliza arrived on the beach, but things took a turn when Justin showed up. He returned to Paradise specifically to pursue Eliza.

When Justin asked Eliza on a date, she hoped that Rodney would ask her to stay. While Rodney admitted that he didn’t want her to go, he added that it might give her the clarity she needed about who she wanted to pursue. Eliza wasn’t too pleased with that answer.

Eliza confirms that she initially didn’t want to go out with Justin

Eliza has faced criticism from viewers who agree that Rodney was only trying to be respectful by not trying to convince her to reject Justin. “Why do you want a bossy, controlling guy who doesn’t let you make your own decisions?” a Reddit user pondered.

Eliza added that she was flattered that Justin asked her on a date and came to the beach specifically to pursue her. However, she hoped Rodney would tell her he didn’t want her to go on a date with Justin. “Not that I can’t go, but that he doesn’t want me to,” Eliza clarified during an episode of Click Bait with Bachelor Nation. “There’s such a big difference between those two sentences.”

“I really don’t think I was looking for him to make a decision for me because my mind when I walked over there was already made up. I didn’t want to go because I was like, ‘I have been spending all my time with Rodney, and we have built something so far that’s been so great.'”

Some members of Bachelor Nation have criticized Eliza’s behavior

The way Bachelor in Paradise was edited made it seem like Eliza accepted Justin’s date before talking to Rodney. This has caused Eliza to face some criticism. However, Eliza did reveal that there’s a little more to the story and some things that viewers didn’t see.

On the podcast, Eliza said, “Before I ever said yes to going on the date with Justin, I made a point of getting up and going to Rodney and being like, ‘Justin hold on, I have to have a conversation first.'”

Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

