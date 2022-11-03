‘Bachelor in Paradise’ 2022: Genevieve Clarifies Details About Her Arguments With Aaron

Genevieve Parisi and Aaron Clancy had difficult conversations during Bachelor in Paradise 2022, Week 6. Justin Glaze’s arrival sparked an argument in part I, and an entirely different conflict unfolded in part II. Teasers for this episode may have made things a little unclear, but Genevieve recently set the record straight.

[Spoiler alert: Bachelor in Paradise 2022 spoilers ahead regarding Genevieve Parisi and Aaron Clancy.]

Genevieve Parisi | Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

Justin Glaze returned to the beach on ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ 2022 Week 6

During Bachelor in Paradise 2022 Week 6, Genevieve Parisi had some tough conversations with Aaron Clancy. In part I, the episode that aired on Monday, Justin Glaze returned to the beach. This created tension between Genevieve and Aaron because Genevieve had previously connected with Justin.

While the pair were explaining what previously happened with Justin, an argument ensued. “Genevieve and him had a connection. I came in. That connection was much better,” Aaron stated. “Well, no. There’s stuff in between,” Genevieve added. “Victoria came in, took him on a date, and then we just argued for three days. Then Aaron came in.”

Aaron became upset because he felt Genevieve was implying he was a second choice to Justin. Genevieve explained that this wasn’t what she meant. “I was upset about Justin returning because of what it caused between me and Aaron. Not for any other reason. That’s the last thing I’ll say about this,” Genevieve later Tweeted.

Genevieve clarified that she and Aaron argued over a separate issue the following day

The next day on Bachelor in Paradise 2022, a completely different argument between Aaron and Genevieve ensued, but editing for the show’s teasers made things a little confusing. “I was wearing that tan bikini YESTERDAY when Aaron and I got in the fight about Justin arriving. So that is when those ITMs about Justin were filmed. I’m not still speaking about it the next day,” Genevieve clarified on Twitter.

In week 6, part II, Genevieve expressed that she wanted to spend time with Aaron alone, without the other contestants around. “Are you really doing this?” Aaron asked her. “You’re making me feel like I’m neglecting you.” The conversation escalated into a fight, and Genevieve nearly left Paradise.

Genevieve says she was ‘never mad’

In response to the argument, Genevieve Tweeted, “I was NEVER mad. I was upset because I wanted to talk to him alone about something. Is that too much to ask in a very calm way?”

She added, “Of course, I understand the guys want time with the guys. Did we forget we were just away from our guys for a week, and I wanted some time?”

It’s worth noting that on part II’s air date, Aaron Tweeted, “40 hrs of filming a week condensed into 4 hours, you see such a small part!” He also added, “Guys truly not the convo at all.” However, Genevieve wrote, “Nothing relevant to the argument was cut out. What you saw is what happened.”

Bachelor in Paradise 2022 airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

