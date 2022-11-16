‘Bachelor in Paradise’ 2022: Johnny DePhillipo Revealed a Heavy Secret About His Brother

During the most recent episode of Bachelor in Paradise 2022, Johnny DePhillipo shared information about his brother with Victoria Fuller. Johnny’s brother is in prison, which has significantly impacted his family. Here’s everything we know so far.

Johnny told Victoria that his brother is in prison on ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ 2022

Victoria Fuller and Johnny DePhillipo have had their ups and downs on Bachelor in Paradise. During split week, Victoria connected with Alex Bordyukov. However, she ultimately chooses to be with Johnny, and now the couple is stronger than ever.

As Paradise reaches its end, things get more and more serious for the existing couples on the beach. This prompted Johnny to share and connect more deeply with Victoria during episode 13. Victoria and Johnny talked about their parents. Then Johnny dropped a surprising piece of information.

“My parents just had a lot of s*** happen recently. My older brother is in prison right now,” he told her, adding, “My mom’s not doing well. She’s strong. She’s tough.” Victoria was supportive, telling Johnny, “You can tell me anything.”

“I now care for Victoria,” Johnny told the cameras. “I want her to know all of me. This is real, and she needs to know the real me. And it’s not — you know this is not fake. This is my life, and this is the things I’m going through, my brothers are going through, my family is going through. It’s scary. I didn’t want her to run away.” Johnny added, “I think it tells a lot about someone who can say, ‘I’m there for you.'”

Here’s what we know about Johnny’s family

On Bachelor in Paradise, Johnny didn’t reveal any further details about why his brother went to prison. According to his ABC bio, he has a “huge, crazy, Italian family.” He captained one Instagram photo of himself and seven other men, writing, “The man who started it all…and that’s only a quarter of the fam!”

Distractify speculates that four of these men are Johnny’s brothers, while the other two, who go under the surname Sullivan, are likely his stepbrothers. The outlet also reports that they could not find any of these men by running a search of prison inmates.

Bachelor Nation has previously been introduced to one of Johnny’s siblings. During hometown dates, Johnny took Gabby to Palm Beach, FL, where she met his parents and brother Robert. It seems like Robert has a lot of the same hobbies as Johnny. His Instagram shows him fishing and catching waves on a surfboard.

Reality Steve reports that Johnny and Victoria leave Paradise engaged. The couple reportedly broke up in early September 2022. Later, rumors circulated that Victoria was seen with Greg Grippo and that she allegedly cheated on Johnny.

A screenshot posted to Reddit shows a comment regarding the situation that reads, “Johnny >>>>>>> trashy VFuller.” Johnny’s brother Robert “liked” the comment.

Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

