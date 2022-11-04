‘Bachelor in Paradise’ 2022: Justin Young Says This Part of His Double Date Was ‘Disgusting’

Justin and Joey Young arrived to shake things up on Bachelor in Paradise 2022 during week 6. The twins were contestants on Rachel and Gabby’s season of The Bachelorette, though they were sent home on night 1. They took Shanae and Florence on a double date, and despite their young age, the group had a great time. Joey, however, said this part of the date was pretty gross.

[Spoiler alert: Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 spoilers ahead regarding twins Justin and Joey Young.]

Justin and Joey Young meet Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey | Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images)

Do Justin and Joey Young like the same type of woman?

Twins Justin and Joey Young were contestants on Rachel and Gabby’s season of The Bachelorette. However, they were sent home on night 1, so Bachelor Nation didn’t get to know them very well. Fortunately, the pair are back for Paradise, and viewers are learning more about them.

While appearing on an episode of the Click Bait with Bachelor Nation podcast, Justin and Joey discussed that they go for different types of women, personality-wise. Joey shared that he likes a woman who is a “little more reserved and closed off when I first meet her.” Justin stated that he prefers a more extroverted type.

When Justin and Joey Young arrived on the beach, their fellow contestants couldn’t help but poke fun at their age. The twins are only 24 years old, and they arrived with a date card. Joey asked Shanae, who is 30, to join him, while Justin took Florence, who is 31.

On the double date, these four were met by Wells Adams, who suggested they play some “cantina games.” They started the day with body shots and followed up with blending margaritas using bicycles, stomping on tomatoes, and licking armpits.

The women also rolled the twins into human burritos, using real food ingredients. Justin Tweeted that this part of the event was pretty gross. “That was DISGUSTING, and the burrito smell didn’t leave for WEEKS,” he wrote. Shanae and Joey were crowned the king and queen of the cantina games.

Do the twins find love in ‘Bacheler in Paradise’?

Although the other contestants on Bachelor in Paradise 2022 initially poked fun at the twins for their young age, it seems like they had a nice time on their double date.

“I came into this date with zero expectations, but Joey is pretty great,” Shanae told cameras. “I felt like it was really effortless, and all the feels and connections were there.”

Florence also had a good time with her date. “I’m a little bit surprised by the connection I had with Justin,” she said. “Age ain’t nothing but a number.”

Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

RELATED: ‘Bachelor in Paradise’: Tyler Norris Explains Why It Didn’t Work out With Shanae