‘Bachelor in Paradise’ 2022 Spoilers: Which Couples Get Engaged, Stay Together, and Break Up, According to Reality Steve

Bachelor in Paradise 2022 spoilers suggest two couples will leave engaged.

According to Reality Steve, we can expect two more pairs to leave together.

Although love is in the air, season 8 will reportedly feature a couple of break-ups.

Bachelor in Paradise 2022 doesn’t debut until September, but spoilers are already cropping up courtesy of Reality Steve. If the rumors are to be believed, fans have quite a bit to look forward to during Bachelor in Paradise Season 8. Not only will two of the current run’s couples leave engaged, but it sounds like we can expect several romances to heat up — even if some fizzle out as quickly as they spark.

Who gets engaged on ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ 2022?

Don't be crabby, we're headed back to the beach! ?? The doors to paradise open Sept 27 on ABC! pic.twitter.com/ocBNYyo9O2 — Bachelor in Paradise (@BachParadise) June 16, 2022

Bachelor in Paradise 2022 just wrapped filming, and Reality Steve reportedly has the details on season 8 ahead of its September premiere. With a whopping 43 contestants reportedly participating in the show’s next outing, there’s lots of drama to look forward to. And according to Steve, who posted the final results on Twitter, we can anticipate two engagements this year:

Johnny DePhillipo and Victoria Fuller Brandon Jones and Serene Russell

Given the record number of contenders in season 8, it’s not a huge number to look forward to. However, it sounds like there will be more couples to gush over — even if they aren’t popping the question.

Who leaves together on ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8?

Although Reality Steve reports that only two couples will get engaged during Bachelor in Paradise 2022, viewers can allegedly look forward to another two pairs leaving the show together.

In the same Twitter post revealing the outcomes of Bachelor in Paradise Season 8, Steve shared that the following duos will leave the latest outing coupled:

Michael Allio and Danielle Maltby Tyler Norris and Brittany Galvin

We’ll have to wait for the new season to arrive to see how these pairs wind up together — and whether they’re likely to stay together. If they are, we might see some post-season 8 engagements. And that just gives fans more to look forward to!

Who breaks up on the new season of ‘Bachelor in Paradise’?

(SPOILERS) Here are your BIP final couple results. Finally got these last night…



Aaron & Genevieve – broke up

Logan & Kate – broke up

Michael & Danielle – left as a couple

Tyler & Brittany – left as a couple

Johnny & Victoria – engaged

Brandon & Serene – engaged — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) July 6, 2022

With four couples set to leave together after Bachelor in Paradise 2022, there’s love in the air. However, Steve warns that there will be break-ups in season 8 as well. The final pairs mentioned in his Twitter post will supposedly get together in the coming episodes — but they won’t last until the end of the season:

Aaron Clancy and Genevieve Parisi Logan Palmer and Kate Gallivan

With the Bachelor franchise, viewers can always anticipate relationship drama. And they’ll want to keep an eye on these contestants when Bachelor in Paradise reality show returns for its 2022 run. They may have the initial chemistry to get fans rooting for them. However, if Steve is to be believed, we shouldn’t get too invested in their flings.

Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 premieres on Sept. 27, 2022.

