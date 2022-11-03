‘Bachelor in Paradise’ 2022 Spoilers: Does Eliza Give Her Rose to Rodney or Justin?

Bachelor in Paradise 2022 placed Eliza Isichei in the middle of a love triangle. When she arrived on the beach, she immediately connected with Rodney Matthews. However, Justin Glaze’s return to Paradise complicated things. He came to the beach specifically to pursue Eliza. Will she choose Rodney or Justin at the next rose ceremony?

[Spoiler alert: Bachelor in Paradise spoilers ahead regarding Rodney Mathews, Eliza Isichei, and Justin Glaze.]

Eliza Isichei is in a love triangle with Rodney Matthews and Justin Glaze

When Rodney Matthews arrived on Bachelor in Paradise 2022, he first connected with Lace Morris. During split week, Eliza Isichei joined Paradise and formed an instant bond with Rodney. Then Lace unexpectedly returned to the beach, and Rodney broke up with her, choosing to pursue Eliza instead.

This isn’t the only love triangle the couple will have to face. During week 6, Justin Glaze returned to the beach, specifically to pursue Eliza. When Justin asked Eliza on a date, she hoped that Rodney would tell her not to go.

However, Rodney wanted to be respectful of Eliza, and the conversation didn’t exactly go in the direction she expected. Eliza did go on a date with Justin, and now she has a big decision to make at the next rose ceremony.

Who does Eliza pick on ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ 2022?

During Bachelor in Paradise 2022 Week 7, the women will have the roses yet again. The teaser shows Eliza “distraught” over choosing between Aaron and Justin. “Myself and Justin — one of us will go home. That would break my heart,” Rodney says in the teaser. “How am I supposed to choose between two amazing guys?” Eliza wonders.

It’s anyone’s guess who Eliza picks, but luckily Bachelor in Paradise fans don’t have to wait to find out. Reality Steve revealed what happens at next week’s rose ceremony on his blog. “At that next rose ceremony after Casa Amor, Eliza gave her rose to Rodney over Justin,” he wrote.

“But then I guess she walked Justin out, then when she came back, she had a conversation with Rodney and basically felt pressured to give him a rose, so they broke up and both left the beach,” he continued. “I have no idea if Eliza and Justin are a thing post-show now.”

Why is everyone on the beach crying?

It’s not just Eliza, Rodney, and Justin who will face difficulties on Bachelor in Paradise 2022 Week 7. The teaser shows quite a few of the contestants, including Andrew, Brandon, and Serene, in tears. Additionally, Kate says, “That broke me.”

So far, even the spoiler gurus and internet sleuths don’t seem to have an idea of what could cause such a massive mood shift in Paradise. Fans will have to stay tuned to find out.

Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

