‘Bachelor in Paradise’: Do Aaron Clancy and James Bonsall Still Live Together? 

Even if Bachelor in Paradise doesn’t produce happy couples for everyone, sometimes the unexpected happens. Just like Joey and Chandler, Ted and Barney, and Kip and Henry (from Bosom Buddies), two guys wound up becoming best friends and roommates after their time on BIP.

James Bonsall, Shanae Ankney, Genevieve Parisi, Aaron Clancy | Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

But, like the couples that form on the show, are they still friends and roommates? Read on to find out more about the budding bromance between Aaron Clancy and James Bonsall.

Aaron Clancy and James Bonsall prove it’s not all about romantic love in Bachelor Nation

Clancy and Bonsall, both from the San Diego area, met on Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette in 2021. and then reunited on Season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise. Fans noticed their bromance blossoming on BIP since they weren’t competing for the heart of the same woman. They hung out with each other more than they cared for the potential relationships.

Bonsall famously said in the finale, “I came in here looking for a big love story, and I just found a best friend, and that’s big facts. Maybe I did find love in Paradise with an unexpected person with Aaron, but that’s the way the cookie crumbled.”

Then they rode off into a beach sunset with James giving Aaron a piggyback ride to the airport at the end of the show. And the women they were flirting with? They were a bit shocked and surprised, according to Bustle.

Aaron Clancy and James Bonsall are still roommates back home

Upon returning from Mexico, Clancy and Bonsall decided to become roommates back home in San Diego, notes Screen Rant. As of six weeks ago, judging by Clancy’s Instagram, the two are still roomies and re-creating their famous piggyback ride.

The two have a lot in common. Both work out to maintain their buff figures. Both are salesman by trade: Bonsall sells software, and Clancy is an insurance agent. The two bros are from the same general area (La Jolla, where Bonsall hails from, is a suburb of San Diego, Clancy’s hometown).

They also have shared experiences of failing to find true love on not one but two reality TV shows.

But the pair found something much greater. They both have similar senses of humor, and they play off of each other well. Fans love their rapport so much that they have demanded that Clancy and Bonsall should be first-ever co-bachelors on a future season of The Bachelor.

Well, give the people what they want! Bring the wingmen for life to woo the next set of women. Since many fans already know a lot about them, it will be interesting to see what the women would be willing to do for love.

Whatever happens, chances are good the bromantics will have a double wedding on the same day.

