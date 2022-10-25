‘Bachelor in Paradise’: Who Is Alex Bordyukov? He Connected With Victoria Fuller

Alex Bordyukov returned for Bachelor in Paradise Season 8, and fans may be wondering where they’ve seen this hunky new contestant before. Alex has made quite a few appearances in The Bachelor franchise. He connected with Victoria Fuller after the women left the beach for a change of scenery, but she still has Johnny to think about back in Playa Escondida.

Tyler Norris, Alex Bordyukov, and Adam Todd | Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

Alex Bordyukov connected with Victoria Fuller on ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8

Alex is back for Bachelor in Paradise Season 8. After most of the contestants made connections on the beach, Jesse Palmer told the women to pack their bags and sent them away to a hotel. There, five new men arrived, including Alex. Some women weren’t open to forming connections, but in episode 8, Victoria went on a one-on-one date with Alex.

The pair shared a strong connection, but Victoria was conflicted because of her previous connection with Johnny DePhillipo on the beach. However, Victoria expressed that she wants a family, and she felt Alex, who is 33, might be more ready for that than Johnny, who is only 26.

Here’s where Bachelor Nation has seen Alex Bodyukov before

Alex Bordyukov was first introduced to Bachelor Nation when he was a contestant on Rachel Lindsay’s season of The Bachelorette. He was sent home during week 6. Alex also appeared on Bachelor in Paradise Australia Season 2 and Bachelor in Paradise Canada Season 1.

Alex is an Information Systems Supervisor at Sutton Leasing, Inc, according to his Linkedin. He also holds a BS in Accounting from Wayne State University and appears to have done some modeling in the past.

Alex is bilingual and speaks fluent Russian. He documents his experiences on the Bachelor franchise, traveling, and spending time with his adorable nephew on Instagram.

Could Alex Bordyukov be the next Bachelor?

Alex Bordyukov has Bachelor in Paradise fans swooning. Some are even calling for him to be the next Bachelor after his reappearance in the franchise. “Hear me out…is it too late to make Alex the bachelor? Pretty sure he is everyone’s type. My husband even said that is the best looking man I have ever seen on this show,” one Twitter user wrote.

In 2017, Bryan Abasolo, who won Rachel’s season of The Bachelorette, even stated that Alex would be his pick for the next Bachelor. “We actually agree on this one. We think it should be Alex [Bordyukov],” Bryan told People, speaking of himself and Rachel. “He’s got a very quirky personality. I’m sure you saw the pants throughout the season, the jackets, the pants. But he’s a really smart guy, good-looking dude.”

“He’s a catch,” Rachel added. “I called him a unicorn in my blog. He’s really like the all-around guy. I don’t think that this was for him — it was hard for him to open up knowing there were all these other men. But I think as a Bachelor he would be fantastic.”

Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

