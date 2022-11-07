‘Bachelor in Paradise’: Is the Boom Boom Room Air Conditioned?

Many people dream about being a contestant on Bachelor in Paradise. But it sounds like things can get a little hot — and not just because of all the hookups. Did you know there’s only one room in the Bachelor villa with air conditioning?

What is the Boom Boom Room on ‘Bachelor in Paradise’?

Just so we're clear, is there more than one Boom Boom Room? #BachelorInParadise pic.twitter.com/YE86IVUAIH — Kristen Baldwin (@KristenGBaldwin) September 22, 2021

Even though the contestants are supposed to be “in paradise” while on the show, it sounds like AC is not part of the deal. Just one room has air conditioning, and it’s where things get hot and heavy: the Boom Boom Room.

The Boom Boom Room is a room where the contestants can go to hook up, with more romantic decorations than other rooms in the house.

Dean Unglert, who has appeared on two seasons of Bachelor in Paradise, as well as The Bachelorette, shared some details about the Boom Boom Room in a recent interview with Us Weekly.

Unglert revealed that some couples felt “entitled” to the room due to their “seniority” as a pair. He also said that some people would sneak into the room and then get kicked out by couples who had already claimed the room for that night.

The one other time contestants got air-conditioned rooms

Caelynn Miller-Keyes, another Bachelor alum, shared another secret about the Boom Boom Room. According to her, it’s the only room in the house with air conditioning. Some contestants have even admitted that they’ve gone in there to nap or just hang out. It’s the only place they can cool down.

However, female contestants on this season’s Bachelor in Paradise were treated to air-conditioned rooms for a week when they were separated from the male contestants.

RELATED: Why Demi Burnett Is Swearing Off ‘Bachelor in Paradise’

How ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ contestants use the Boom Boom Room

Bachelor in Paradise stars Hannah and Dylan in the Boom Boom Room | Bachelor Nation via Youtube

Before using the Boom Boom Room, contestants must get producers’ permission. Producers must sign off on contestants’ sobriety, as well as ascertain whether each party is consenting.

Apparently, if couples don’t get permission to use the Boom Boom Room from producers, they can walk in and stop whatever is happening between the contestants.

The Boom Boom Room has been around since Season 3

The Boom Boom Room seems like a relatively new component of the Bachelor in Paradise set-up to longtime viewers. But contestants have had a hook-up room since at least Season 3 of the reality show.

These two are off to the boom boom room ? #BachelorInParadise pic.twitter.com/vZjN85BmOX — Bachelor in Paradise (@BachParadise) October 12, 2022

Season 3 contestant Evan Bass revealed that contestants had “ample time” to hook up with each other, as Bustle reports. He also said that they had “a room back at the Paradise ranch” they called the Boom Boom Room.

While today’s Boom Boom Room has cameras and producers watching, the original Boom Boom Room was far from the cameras and crew, giving the contestants a little privacy.