‘Bachelor in Paradise’: Brandon Jones and Serene Russell Got Their 1st Apartment Together 

Brandon Jones and Serene Russell are starting their new chapter together after getting engaged on Bachelor in Paradise. The couple recently revealed that they’re still going strong and that they just got their first apartment together.

Brandon and Serene fell in love on ‘Bachelor in Paradise’

Brandon and Serene hit it off from the moment they met on season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise. And when presented with other love interests during the new twist separation period, the two realized how much they cared for one another. “We were progressing, and we knew we wanted to be together,” Brandon told the Click Bait With Bachelor Nation podcast.

Brandon & Serene carrying this season on their back #BachelorInParadise pic.twitter.com/f8pIK60XdR — Chicks in the Office (@ChicksInTheOff) November 23, 2022

“But you only have so much time together in Paradise before engagements, and this was a whole week apart. Each day felt like a year, and I was losing it. She was my go-to if I was feeling some type of way; she would always make me feel better.”

Once they were reunited, Brandon and Serene stuck together through to the finale. On the last day, Brandon proposed to Serene, and the couple left Paradise engaged.

‘Bachelor in Paradise’ stars Brandon and Serene are still together and just got an apartment

Brandon and Serene brought their beach romance back to the mainland and are still going strong. In a chat with People, the couple noted how hard it was keeping their relationship a secret while Bachelor In Paradise was still airing. And they revealed that they had to disguise themselves while moving into their new West Coast apartment.

“We just moved in together in San Diego, and so, you know, we were like under wraps,” Serene said. “I was just like getting the apartment ready and like trying to sneak around so no one would see me.”

“We were wearing wigs and everything like that, trying to sneak out to dinner and stuff,” Brandon added. “So it’s been fun; it’s been exciting.”

The couple is considering getting married in Paradise

Serene & Brandon forever ? https://t.co/aA5kYXkgPD — Bachelor Nation (@bachnation) December 6, 2022

Now that Brandon and Serene have moved in together, they are looking forward to planning their dream wedding. Brandon told Bachelor Nation that he has some things in mind. And Serene noted that they’re considering going back to Paradise for the big day.

“We’ve thought about wedding plans,” Brandon said. “We do have some things in rotation. For now, we’re just enjoying the moment and truly enjoying our engagement.”

“I think we would get married in Paradise if our families were there,” Serene added. “It is such a special place to us, and having our families there in the place where we got engaged and thought about getting married would be so special. We are definitely thinking about it!”