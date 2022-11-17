‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Fans Call out Kate for Her Treatment of Logan

On Bachelor in Paradise 2022, Kate Gallivan is rubbing some fans the wrong way. She connected with Logan Palmer when she was on the beach, but their relationship hasn’t been the easiest. Kate made it clear that she wants a well-established man, which drew her to go on a date with Hayden Markowitz. Although she eventually chose Logan over Hayden, Kate is still critical of Logan, and it’s bothering some fans.

Logan Palmer and Kate Gallivan | Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

Kate Gallivan and Logan Palmer formed a solid connection on Bachelor in Paradise 2022. However, when Hayden Markowitz arrived on the beach, Kate accepted his invitation to go on a date. Although it wasn’t a perfect love match, Kate was drawn to one aspect of Hayden.

“I like that Hayden is established in his life. He has a mortgage and a plan,” Kate told the cameras. “I am clearly very capable of providing for myself, but I’m tired. I don’t want to have to carry someone else. It’s exhausting, and it builds a crazy amount of resentment.”

Kate was concerned because she is seven years older than Logan. She has also mentioned quite a bit about his financial situation on the show. Kate commented on his car and “broken phone” and noted that he can’t afford to go to an Equinox gym.

“Maybe I am old fashioned, and I want a man to have provider energy,” Kate said. Although she eventually gave Logan her rose in favor of Hayden, she continued to be critical of Logan, asking him to wow her and give her more.

Kate’s treatment of Logan is rubbing some fans the wrong way

Some fans are getting tired of Kate’s treatment of Logan on Bachelor in Paradise 2022. “I wish someone would disagree with her when she s*** talks Logan for not being rich. I thought it was funny how bold Johnny was though in confronting her,” one Reddit user said after episode 13 aired.

Another fan wrote, “I cringe at the condescending way in which Kate talks to Logan. If this how she is at the beginning, during the ‘honeymoon phase,’ I can only imagine how b*tchy she gets once the relationship progresses and things become more comfortable.”

One Reddit user added that they were upset that “Kate made fun of Logan’s age and what he does for a living,” and another wrote, “I want to tell him ‘find a girl who doesn’t want to fix you.'”

Logan told Kate he feels that she is looking down on him

In a recent episode of Bachelor in Paradise, several new women arrived on the beach. Lyndsey Windham asked Logan on a date, and he stepped aside to talk to Kate before giving her his answer. Logan finally called Kate out for her behavior toward him.

“I feel you’re disappointed and critical and frustrated with me constantly,” Logan told her. “It seems like you look down on me in some way when you talk like that.” Despite this confrontation, Kate asked Logan not to go on the date with Lyndsey, and in the end, he did what she wanted.

Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

