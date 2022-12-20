‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Fans Are Divided Over Jacob Rapini’s Instagram Letter to Jill Chin Accompanied by Thirst Trap Photos

Jacob Rapini shared a lengthy letter on Instagram to Jill Chin after their split, but fans can’t decide if his words are genuine or hollow. The recent exes connected on the 2022 season of Bachelor in Paradise, leaving many viewers rooting for them. However, they’ve had a rocky relationship ever since, and this time, it looks like it’s over for good.

Jill Chin and Jacob Rapini | Eric McCandless/ABC/Getty Images

Jacob wasn’t in it for the long run

Both Jacob and Jill arrived in paradise the first week but didn’t form a connection until the show’s fifth episode. They had both explored relationships with other people before they hit it off at a cocktail party, followed by a steamy beach date. The duo was doing well until the show mixed things up.

The Bachelor in Paradise contestants entered “Split Week,” during which the women stayed at a separate resort. Both the men and women were introduced to new contestants and encouraged to explore connections with them.

Despite already developing feelings for Jill, Jacob briefly hooked up with Kate Gallivan, leading to the demise of his and Jill’s buddying romance. Jacob being her second failed connection, Jill’s frustrations got the best of her, and she left paradise early.

Jacob and Jill reconnected after the show aired

Jacob Explains Why Jill Broke Up with Him After That Grand Gesture at the 'Bachelor in Paradise' Reunion https://t.co/8uIFQRizK2 — Cosmopolitan (@Cosmopolitan) December 4, 2022

After the episode aired showing Jacob and Jill’s date, the two rekindle their relationship. Jill discussed how the two got back together on the Click Bait with Bachelor Nation podcast. “After our one-on-one aired, we were like, ‘Oh, we’re catching the feelings again,'” she shared, according to US Weekly.

“And then we started talking more and more, and then about three weeks before the reunion, we decided that we probably wanted to give this a shot, so we were just going to talk and try it out.”

Jacob was all about rekindling their relationship at first, posting a tribute to Jill on Instagram in late November. He shared several pictures of them alongside this statement:

“It turns out your beautiful personality truly is right for me. I’m honored that I can call you mine after going through all the chaos that we had to endure … You have really impressed me and made me extremely happy these past few weeks.”

It was over just a few days later.

Jill announced their split

In the same podcast interview where she described how they reconnected, Jill announced that she and Jacob had split not long after the reunion. While she kept things vague, Jill told the hosts that he had crossed a line and all trust was lost. “I don’t have any ill will,” she said.

“I don’t wish bad things. The trust had been broken. And that in a long-distance relationship, you need communication and trust, and we had neither of those things.” Just a few days later, Jacob took the blame for their breakup in a post accompanied by various thirst trap photos.

Jacob posts an Instagram letter

Bachelor in Paradise star Jill Chin confirms she and Jacob Rapini have already broken up, says he "fumbled the bag"#BachelorInParadise #bachelorinparadiseabc https://t.co/UnRVCUvbzE — Monsters and Critics (@monstersandcrit) December 3, 2022

Barely a week after announcing that he and Jill were giving things another try, Jacob shared a lengthy post on Instagram. While it’s hardly an apology, Jacob seems to take the blame for why things didn’t work out.

“You gave 100% while I gave 80,” he wrote. “You pushed me to look for quality work, change my schedule, and focus on my family instead of hollow relationships. You asked for better communication while I was lacking. You showed up when I didn’t. Trust was lost.”

He also blames their failed relationship on being 2,000 miles apart and his insecurities. Jacob finishes his statement by saying, “You deserve to be loved. Right now, I deserve to be alone.” He then wishes her good luck on her journey.

Fans are divided

While some fans on Instagram found Jacob’s post mature and heartfelt, others questioned his motives. He accompanied the letter with professional photos of himself posed and looking off into the distance, which many perceived as a thirst trap.

Fans suspected his intentions were less about Jill and more about announcing that he was back on the market. Even though he took the blame for their split, he didn’t apologize to Jill for his behavior or how he treated her. It also speaks volumes that while his Instagram page still contains photos of Jill, her Instagram has none.

Regardless, fans remain divided in the comments. Some called Jacob’s statement “hollow” and pointed out all of the red flags, while others found it to be “mature” and “responsible.” At the very least, his post was attention-seeking and completely unnecessary.