‘Bachelor in Paradise’: Florence Moerenhout Says the US Version Is ‘Highly Produced’

Florence Moerenhout joined the cast of Bachelor in Paradise 2022 halfway through the season. The 31-year-old contestant is originally from The Netherlands but moved to Australia later in life. She appeared on Australia’s version of The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise and has recently spoken about the differences between the US and Australian versions of the show.

Florence connected with Justin Young on ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ 2022

Florence Moerenhout joined Bachelor in Paradise 2022 in the middle of the season. She arrived on the beach during split week and didn’t have much luck finding love for a while. Later, Florence connected with Justin Young.

She went on a double date with Justin, his twin Joey, and Shanae Ankney. The group played Cantina Games and had a surprisingly good time. Florence was briefly in a love triangle when Mara Agrait asked Justin on a date, but he chose to continue his relationship with Florence. The couple broke up amicably at the end of Paradise.

Florence says the US version of ‘BIP’ is ‘highly produced’

Florence was previously a contestant on the Australian versions of The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise. She had a few words to say about her varied experiences with the different versions of the show.

“It was very different. I feel like the US [version] is highly, highly produced,” she said in an Instagram story. “The Australian one is like a holiday. Like, ‘Here, kids, go to Fiji. Here’s your tickets. Here’s your five-star resort. Let us know if you need anything — snacks, condoms.’

“The US was tough,” she continued. “I feel like I’m ready to retire now. I won’t be back, unfortunately.” Florence clarified, “I would host a show or work for a show — be a part of a show, but I will never ever ever return to dating/reality TV, Bachelor, nothing. No way.”

Rick Leach had some passive-aggressive words about his time on the show

Florence isn’t the first person from Bachelor in Paradise 2022 to speak about her less-than-stellar experiences on the show. Rick Leach, a contestant from Michelle’s season of The Bachelorette, arrived during split week. He and four other men stayed at a hotel with the original women who left the beach.

However, it was hard for him to make a connection since the women were already coupled up. Rick and Olu Onajide were sent home without ever setting foot on the beach. On Instagram, Rick posted a photo with a passive-aggressive captain. “SPOILER ALERT…………. I never went to the beach even though my previous post made it look like I did,” he wrote. “Thanks, @bachelorinparadise for an ‘amazing’ experience.”

Teddi Wright left ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ 2022 in a hurry

Other contestants have even implied that they received poor treatment from the producers during their time on the show. Teddi Wright famously left the beach after breaking things off with Andrew. In an Instagram post, she wrote about “leaving environments that are cruel to me & the people around me.”

Though she never mentioned The Bachelor franchise explicitly, internet sleuths have speculated that producers would not allow Teddi to pursue anyone but Andrew. She left the beach quickly without saying goodbye.

