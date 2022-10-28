‘Bachelor in Paradise’: What Are Genevieve and Aaron Fighting About in the Week 6 Teaser?

Genevieve and Aaron have become one of the strongest couples on Bachelor in Paradise Season 8. The pair connected right away when Aaron arrived on the beach, and they even stayed faithful during split week. However, a teaser for week 6 shows them getting into an argument, and it looks like Genevieve may be packing her bags.

[Spoiler alert: Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 spoilers ahead regarding Genevieve Parisi and Aaron Clancy.]

‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Week 6 teaser shows Genevieve and Aaron fighting

When Aaron arrived on Bachelor in Paradise Season 8, he invited Genevieve on a double date with him along with James and Shanae. Things went surprisingly well, and Genevieve awarded Aaron her rose at the second rose ceremony. During the split week, both Genevieve and Aaron stayed faithful, and they shared a happy reunion when Genevieve returned to the beach.

Unfortunately, the teaser for week 6 shows that things won’t stay quite so smooth. The teaser shows Genevieve saying, “It’s sickening,” and Aaron stating, “Are you really doing this?” Genevieve replies, “I’m explaining my feelings.” Aaron also tells her, “That’s gaslighting right there,” in the clip.

The teaser shows Genevieve packing her bags, apparently preparing to leave the beach. Aaron appears saying, “That’s f***ed up,” and Genevieve replies, “Oh, I’m sorry. Does it matter how I feel?” Of course, how a teaser is cut can be misleading, and it’s hard to tell exactly what Aaron and Genevieve are fighting about.

What are Genevieve and Aaron fighting about in the teaser?

Luckily Entertainment Tonight released a sneak peek video clip from week 6. Fans know from the teaser that Justin Glaze will return to the beach. Before Aaron arrived, Genevieve and Justin had a connection, but she ultimately chose to pursue Aaron instead.

In ET’s clip, Justin’s return causes a disturbance. Wells asks Genevieve and Aaron how Justin got sent home in the first place. “Genevieve and him had a connection. I came in. That connection was much better,” Aaron stated.

“Well, no. There’s stuff in between,” Genevieve added. “Victoria came in, took him on a date, and then we just argued for three days. Then Aaron came in.” Aaron then stormed away, and Genevieve could tell something was wrong. After she went to talk to Aaron, he asked, “If Justin made you feel good, you would still be with him?”

Justin pursues Eliza during ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Week 6

Although Genevieve and Aaron’s fight during Bachelor in Paradise Week 6 looks rough, they likely don’t have to worry about Justin coming between them. The teaser shows him instead pursuing Eliza, who previously connected with Rodney. She even tells Justin that she is open to exploring other things.

Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

