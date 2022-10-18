‘Bachelor in Paradise’: I’ve Had Enough, and Michael A. Needs to Leave

Bachelor in Paradise returned for another two hours last night on ABC. Of course, as always, Jesse Palmed exaggerated about the night’s events qualifying as the “most dramatic ever.” This statement alone causes me to throw my hands up to the sky because it no longer means anything. However, the biggest issue I had with last night’s episode revolves around the once-beloved Michael A. This might ruffle some feathers, but I’m standing my ground.

[WARNING: This article contains detailed spoilers regarding Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 and Michael A.]

Michael needs to leave ‘Bachelor in Paradise.’ | ABC/Craig Sjodin

Michael did Sierra wrong during her time on ‘Bachelor in Paradise’

There’s no denying that Michael has a traumatic past. His wife and the mother of his son, Laura, died from breast cancer in 2019. Since then, he’s repeatedly said he’s still grieving over the loss, and dating with a young son is hard. When Michael returned for another shot at love this season of Bachelor in Paradise, he made a comment about how his son said he wanted him to return. Now, forgive me for not believing a young child vocally voiced their opinion about their father leaving him again for several weeks to film a reality television. However, I was willing to ignore it. Producers make contestants say bizarre things all of the time.

Once on the beach, Michael quickly connected with Sierra Jackson from Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor. After she fell head over heels for him, and he seemed to reciprocate the feelings, he told her he thought it was best if he “took a step back from the romantic pressure.” Somehow this resulted in Sierra leaving and not Michael. Excuse me, but if you’re on a show to find love and you need a break from the “romantic pressure,” wouldn’t the smartest move be for you to exit the show?

Let me get this straight: Michael went on a reality TV dating show that films for three weeks and is supposed to end in engagement, and he's now somehow concerned that things with Sierra are moving "too fast"? #BachelorInParadise pic.twitter.com/lpSJMHXj9R — Kristen Baldwin (@KristenGBaldwin) October 11, 2022

Michael needs to leave ‘Bachelor in Paradise’

As much as everyone loved Michael when he showed up for Bachelor in Paradise, he needs to go home. Sierra already self-eliminated, and despite admitting he’s not ready for a relationship, Michael jumped at the chance to strike up a potential relationship with Danielle Maltby when she arrived.

In the Oct. 17 episode of Bachelor in Paradise, Danielle received a date card and chose to take Michael. Danielle lost her fiancé to a drug overdose and shares the connection of losing someone with Michael. However, he wants us to believe that he felt like things were moving too fast with Sierra, but is more than ready to dive into a relationship with Danielle a few days later?

People sympathize with the man because he truly experienced something terrible, but why show up on a dating show if you’re not actually ready to date? At this point, the words about his grief over losing his wife seem like a way to weasel out of a relationship without letting someone down with the truth – he just didn’t feel as strongly about Sierra as she did about him.

So, even though Sierra left, I personally think it’s time for Michael to leave Bachelor in Paradise too. If he needs therapy to work through his grief, there’s no shame in that, but it’s not fair to put that on every woman he dates.

Some fans also think it’s time for Michael to leave

To be completely transparent, I feel a tad guilty coming down on the guy like this, but after hours and hours of watching him, it seems obvious he’s not ready for a real relationship. Let alone a relationship manufactured with cameras, lights, and a tropical paradise. Thankfully, I’m not alone.

A fan of Bachelor in Paradise on Reddit wrote, “I don’t blame him for not being able to let it go, but what he shouldn’t be doing is unloading his baggage on the beach and hurting other women who are ready to be in a relationship in the process. He really does need to go home.”

Sorry to be the bearer of bad news, Michael, but it’s time to leave Bachelor in Paradise.

