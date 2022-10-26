‘Bachelor in Paradise’: Jacob Rapini Says He and Ex Jill Chin Still ‘Talk a Lot’

Jacob Rapini connected with Jill Chin on Bachelor in Paradise Season 8. Though the pair had a lot in common and shared an amazing one-on-one date, things didn’t work out for this couple on the beach. However, Jacob recently shared that he and Jill are still friends.

[Spoiler alert: Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 spoilers ahead regarding Jill Chin and Jacob Rapini.]

Jacob Rapini | Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

Jill and Jacob connected during ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8

Jill Chin and Jacob Rapini explored multiple connections on Bachelor in Paradise Season 8. The pair went on a one-on-one date together under a full moon, where they connected in a very real way. Even when Kira returned to ask for a second chance with Jacob, he turned her down.

Jacob accepted Jill’s rose during the second rose ceremony, but the pair were separated for the season’s new twist shortly after. “Prior to the split, we didn’t have any time to talk with each other,” Jacob said while speaking with Entertainment Tonight.

“So Jill and I had no time to communicate and say, ‘Hey, look, if you want to go and talk to other people, and I want to go talk to people, and we have a better relationship with those people, then we can pursue that.'”

Jacob broke up with Jill when she returned to the beach

Unfortunately, Jill made no connections with other men during the split. “That was hard, to hear that she didn’t really have any connections with any of the other guys… Hearing that, it just hurts my heart, and I don’t want to hurt Jill in any way,” Jacob told ET.

Jacob went on a date with Kate Gallivan, but it didn’t work out because she was more interested in pursuing Logan. However, Jacob still felt that Jill wasn’t his person and decided to break things off with her when she returned to the beach.

However, Jacob isn’t entirely sure that he made the right decision. He shared with ET that he wished he “had actually taken more time to see if there was something stronger with Jill later on.”

Jacob continued, “Because in that same case, we don’t have to go and get engaged. We can still end this as just a couple and see what happens from there. I was thinking, if it’s not my soulmate, then it’s over.” Jacob did add that he and Jill “still have a really great connection to this day” and “talk a lot.”

Jacob discusses Jill’s ‘Lyft driver’ comment

Jill and Jacob went through a difficult breakup on Bachelor in Paradise, and both contestants were emotional. Jill decided to leave the beach when she realized things weren’t going to work out. In the car leaving the beach, Jill cried, “A Lyft driver had to break my heart? He sold his couch for cash, and I cried over him.”

Jacob responded with a laugh while speaking to US Weekly about Jill’s comments. “That’s just who she is… Just joking around. Jill is an amazing person. She really is a sweet individual,” he stated.

“I wish she wasn’t as emotional over me in that particular case, just because I am a fun, goofy person and just like to have some fun. Ultimately, I am there for a proposal. If it doesn’t work out, it doesn’t work out. But again, it is sad to see her leave like that.”

Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

