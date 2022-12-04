‘Bachelor in Paradise’: Jill Reveals She and Jacob Broke up After the Reunion

Jill Chin and Jacob Rapini formed a connection on Bachelor in Paradise 2022. Sadly their relationship didn’t survive split week, and Jill left the beach after they broke up. The pair rekindled things officially at the Bachelor in Paradise reunion, but Jill recently revealed that things didn’t work out.

Jacob Rapini and Jill Chin | ABC/Eric McCandless

Jacob made a grand gesture for Jill at the ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ reunion

Bachelor in Paradise 2022 brought Jill Chin and Jacob Rapini together. The pair connected on the beach and went on a date together. They stood back to back naked under the full moon and shared what they liked about each other. During split week, Jacob pursued Kate Gallivan, and he ended things with Jill when she returned to the beach.

Jill and Jacob were both present during the Bachelor in Paradise reunion, and they talked about split week and their relationship. Jacob stood up and approached Jill saying, “I’m open to a relationship if you are.” Jill responded, “I am open as well,” and Jacob picked her up and carried her off stage to thunderous applause.

Jill recently revealed that she and Jacob broke up after the reunion

Although Jill and Jacob publicly rekindled their relationship at the Bachelor in Paradise reunion, Jill recently revealed that the couple broke up shortly after. “It did make it to the hard launch phase but then swiftly after that, it ended,” Jill said on an episode of the Click Bait with Bachelor Nation podcast.

Jill revealed that she and Jacob started talking “around three weeks before the reunion aired.” She added, “We decided that we probably wanted to give this a shot, so we were just going to talk and try it out, and then he made that grand gesture at the reunion, which was kind of like solidifying things.”

She also shared that she never wanted to make their relationship public. Jill added that everything “unfortunately kind of fell through” after the reunion. She didn’t disclose specifics about why they broke up. Jill merely stated, “I think I will leave it at the trust had been broken, and in a long-distance relationship, you need communication and trust, and we had neither of those things.”

Jacob posted a heartfelt message to Jill

Jacob Rapini has also recently addressed his breakup with Jill. The Bachelor in Paradise contestant recently wrote a heartfelt message to his ex on Instagram. “You gave 100% while I gave 80. You pushed me to look for quality work, change my schedule, and focus on my family instead of hollow relationships. You asked for better communication while I was lacking. You showed up when I didn’t. Trust was lost,” he wrote.

“Yes, distance was a big factor for me. Being 2,000 miles away comes with its share of challenges, but that wasn’t the main reason. It was readiness of commitment. I appreciate you making me recognize this at the cost of you trying to make it work,” Jacob continued.

“We had talked before the reunion, and we were both open to giving it a go. At the reunion, I wanted to show you a glorious moment to somehow undo the pain I caused in Mexico. But it isn’t about the big moments. It’s about the little things. I wasn’t there to give you my whole heart because of my insecurities. I have a lot of refinement to do before I can mentally and spiritually be there.”

RELATED: ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8: What Happened to Michael Allio’s Wife?