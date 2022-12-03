Sierra Jackson went through a public breakup with Michael Allio on Bachelor in Paradise 2022. Not long after, Michael began dating Danielle Maltby on the beach. Danielle recently appeared on an episode of Kaitlyn’s podcast, where they talked about Sierra. Later, Kaitlyn tweeted an apology to Sierra. Here’s why.

Kaitlyn Bristowe | Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

Michael Allio broke up with Sierra Jackson on ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ 2022

When Michael Allio arrived on Bachelor in Paradise, he immediately connected with Sierra Jackson. The couple seemed like the perfect match. Sierra was enthusiastic about meeting Michael’s son James and pursuing things with Michael outside of Paradise.

Unfortunately, things took a sudden turn. Michael broke up with Sierra, and she decided to leave the beach. Not long after, Danielle Maltby arrived and began dating Michael. Sierra responded by tweeting, “I feel highly disrespected. I’m gonna go meditate.”

Kaitlyn Bristowe apologized to Sierra for comments made on her podcast

Danielle and Michael left Paradise together, and as far as we know, they are still a couple. Danielle appeared on an episode of former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe’s podcast Off the Vine. During the episode, the women talked about Danielle’s experiences on the show.

Kaitlyn brought up Sierra without mentioning her by name. “I would like to see more of you and Michael,” she said to Danielle. “But I feel like you two have a very healthy relationship on our screens right now. There’s been really no drama for you except that the fact that what’s her face is trying to say like, ‘but in three days he lead me on, and there was a bigger plan.”

The pair continued talking about Sierra, implying that she was trying to bring down Michael. Danielle added, “Good luck on your single that you just released after tweeting something crappy.” Later, Sierra retweeted several comments from fans calling out Danielle and Kaitlyn’s behavior on the podcast.

Then Kaitlyn tweeted an apology. “Sierra, I am deeply sorry. I have been reflecting for a few days, and I see where I went wrong. I sent you a DM a couple days ago and one now on Instagram. Would love to apologize offline and to you personally,” she wrote.

Sierra replied, “Appreciate this, I wouldn’t have looked to find your DMs had you not tweeted. It’s hard accepting your apology since I feel it’s only warranted after being called out. After my experience, I have a hard time believing ppl are genuine in the public eye. I’ll respond too privately. TY.”

Danielle also apologized to Sierra

Danielle Maltby also recently apologized to Sierra for her comments on the podcast. While speaking with US Weekly, Danielle stated, “I just really want to apologize for hurting her feelings. I wasn’t there during their relationship. It had resolved by the time I got down there. I shouldn’t have spoken into it, and I just really truly wish nothing but the best for her.”

