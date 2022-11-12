‘Bachelor in Paradise’: Kira and Romeo are Embracing Jokes About Their Relationship

Bachelor in Paradise 2022 had quite a few ups and downs for Kira Mengistu and Romeo Alexander. In the end, the pair decided to leave the beach together, and fans have had a field day making jokes about their relationship. Luckily, Kira and Romeo are also joining in on the fun.

[Warning: Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 spoilers ahead regarding Romeo Alexander and Kira Mengistu.]

Romeo Alexander | Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

Romeo left the beach with Kira on ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ 2022

On Bachelor in Paradise 2022, Romeo initially turned down Kira to pursue Jill, though things didn’t work out between them. Kira then had her eye on Jacob, but she was sent home after the first rose ceremony.

Later, Jill returned to the beach to express her feelings for Jacob, but by then, he was involved with Jill. As Kira walked along the coast, Romeo stopped to chat with her.

Kira then suggested they leave the beach together — and it took Romeo a while to answer. He eventually agreed. After the episode aired, Bachelor Fantake Tweeted, “According to my editing program Romeo’s pause from last night’s episode was 43 seconds long.” Kira herself wrote, “That’s a long pause, Romeo!!!!”

Kira and Romeo join in on Bachelor Nation’s jokes about their relationship

Bachelor Nation made other jokes about the couple, especially Romeo’s expression during the ITM interviews after he agreed to leave the beach. “Romeo honestly looks like he is leaving Paradise against his will even though he agreed. It took like 2 minutes for him to finally say all right, but he looks scared,” one Twitter user joked.

Kira and Romeo luckily have a great sense of humor about the jokes and memes that follow them. Romeo recently posted of video of Kira “updating” fans on their relationship. “We are still very happy,” Kira said in the video. “It’s hard to make a bi-coastal relationship work, but you know, we’re really managing.”

“Actually, right now, he’s visiting me, and we just ran a couple of errands,” she continued. Kira suddenly gasped, “Oh no! I forgot him in the trunk!'” The video then showed Romeo in the boot of her car. Kira, however, assured fans that this has only happened two times. Romeo also made a Tik Tok with Kira where he made the same “scared” face from Bachelor in Paradise and bit his lip.

Are Kira and Romeo still together?

It’s not clear precisely what the nature of Romeo and Kira’s relationship is currently. The pair were friends before joining Bachelor in Paradise, as they both attended Harvard together. Romeo also stated that he kissed Kira before coming on the show.

From their social media, it’s also clear that Romeo and Kira are still spending time together. Reality Steve wrote that as of the Bachelor in Paradise 2022 reunion, “Romeo and Kira are still talking.”

Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

RELATED: ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ 2022: Sarah Hamrick Shares Why She Suddenly Left the Beach