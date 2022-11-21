‘Bachelor in Paradise’: Does Lace Morris Still Have the Tattoo She Got With Grant Kemp?

After six years, Lace Morris returned to Bachelor in Paradise for season 8. She was previously a contestant on BIP Season 3 and also appeared on a season of The Bachelor. Lace left Bachelor in Paradise Season 3 engaged to Grant Kemp, and the pair got matching tattoos. The couple later broke off their engagement, but does Lace still have her tattoo?

Lace Morris and Grant Kemp | Rick Rowell/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Lace Morris got engaged to Grant Kemp on ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 3

Bachelor Nation first got to know Lace Morris when she appeared on Ben Higgins’ season of The Bachelor in 2016. However, Lace was only on the show for three weeks before self-eliminating. Lace then got another chance at love.

She headed to the beach for Bachelor in Paradise Season 3. Lace connected with Grant Kemp, who was a contestant on JoJo Fletcher’s season of The Bachelorette. Grant and Lace’s relationship had its fair share of ups and downs, but the pair eventually confessed their love for each other.

They left the beach engaged and moved in together. Grant and Lace even got matching tattoos on their wrists which read, “Grace” — a combination of the pair’s names.

Do Grant and Lace still have their tattoos?

Two months after the Bachelor in Paradise Season 3 finale aired, Grant and Lace split up. “I did everything I could to protect her when we did break up,” Grant told US Weekly. “I put out in the media that it was mutual and was respectful enough to do that. It was a very volatile relationship. I definitely still hope for the best for her.”

Grant also shared that he covered up his “Grace” tattoo. In 2016 Lace told TMZ that she planned to keep the ink. She stated that the tattoo still reminded her of the good times she had with Grant and on Bachelor in Paradise and that she planned to get a souvenir tattoo from her time on the show regardless.

Then in 2017, Lace was dating a man named Russell, and she expressed a different sentiment while speaking to E! News. “I talked to Russell about it, and I think with time I think I’ll definitely eventually get it covered up or edited,” Morris shared.

“It’s just something we definitely don’t want to sit there and look at all the time if we stay together forever, so I definitely am going to go look at getting it edited or fixed a little bit, so it’s not ‘Grace.'”

Lace returned for ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8

Lace and Russell have since split up as well, and it appears that, for now, she decided to keep the “Grace” tattoo. Lace returned to the public eye when she came back for Bachelor in Paradise Season 8. Though she didn’t talk about the tat, it’s visible on her left wrist.

Lace had a rough time in season 8. She faked her birthday in the first episode, and then Logan thought her name was “Luce.” Eventually, Lace connected with Rodney Matthews. During split week, Rodney chose to pursue Eliza Isichei, and Lace chose to self-eliminate from the beach.

Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

