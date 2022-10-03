‘Bachelor in Paradise’: Why Medics are Called in This Season

Bachelor in Paradise hit the ground running with the premiere on Sept. 27, with love triangles and screaming matches to boot. Everyone knows that trailers for each season try to hype up as much drama as possible, and this year it’s no different. One part of the trailer for the entire season shows a clip of someone gasping and another person loudly screaming for a medic. Here’s why we think the medics are called during Bachelor in Paradise 2022.

[WARNING: This article contains detailed spoilers regarding Bachelor in Paradise Season 8.]

‘Bachelor in Paradise’ medics are likely called for Casey Woods when he breaks his ankle. | ABC/Craig Sjodin

‘Bachelor in Paradise’ editors make it seem like medics are needed after a fight

Thanks to the magic of editing, Bachelor in Paradise editors often clip scenes together to create an idea of one scenario in the audience’s heads. In reality, something totally different occurs, but they use soundbites to allude to one situation or another. That seems like what they did with the situation involving medics this season.

In the trailer for the entire season of Bachelor in Paradise, right after a clip of Jill Chin yelling at someone for wasting their time, we hear a clip of someone else asking, “Do you wanna go toe-to-toe with me?” The audio is coupled with another person running down a path and Genevieve Parisis getting up from her position on one of the beach beds, looking alarmed.

Right after that, we hear what sounds like a scuffle, and someone screams, “Oh my gosh, oh my gosh! We need a medic!”

Nice try, Bachelor in Paradise producers. We don’t think a physical fight happens at all. Allow us to explain.

Reality Steve revealed Casey Woods left ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ early

On June 17, Reality Steve leaked the cast for Bachelor in Paradise, along with the information he received about the first Rose Ceremony. He announced that Casey Woods, from Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette, gave his rose to Brittany Alvarez. However, he also learned that Teddi Wright, who received a rose from Andrew Spencer, self-eliminated after the first ceremony. Reality Steve then confirmed that Andrew gave his rose to Brittany at the second Rose Ceremony, which left Casey in a gray area.

“I’m not sure where that leaves Casey. Maybe he got eliminated at rose ceremony #2. Not sure. I don’t have all of rose ceremony #2 yet,” Reality Steve wrote.

Thankfully, he solved the mystery within the next few days. On June 21, Reality Steve revealed that Casey left Bachelor in Paradise early due to a broken ankle. While a fight might sound more exciting as a reason for a medic, it’s actually just a case of clumsiness and a broken ankle. (Probably. For all we know, someone might have bumped Casey off his barstool on accident.)

What a bummer and a slightly boring explanation as to why you had to cut your vacation short.

Casey Woods heads home within the next few episodes

Audiences aren’t guaranteed a Rose Ceremony with every episode of Bachelor in Paradise. However, since we know Casey breaks his ankle after the first ceremony, but before the second, the producers likely call the medics within the next couple of episodes.

Lucky for you, viewers can watch all the drama play out for themselves. New episodes of Bachelor in Paradise air on Monday and Tuesday nights on ABC at 8:00 p.m.

