‘Bachelor in Paradise’: How Old Are the Young Twins Compared to the Other Contestants?

Twins Justin and Joey Young will arrive on the beach during Bachelor in Paradise Week 6. The contestants appeared on Gabby and Rachel’s season of The Bachelorette but were quickly sent home. Justin and Joey are some of the youngest contestants on BIP this season, so how does their age compare to the others?

[Spoiler alert: Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 spoilers ahead regarding twins Justin and Joey Young.]

Justin and Joey Young | Ricky Middlesworth/ABC via Getty Images

Twins Justin and Joey Young appeared on Gabby and Rachel’s season of ‘The Bachelorette’

Twins Justin and Joey Young arrived looking for love on Gabby and Rachel’s season of The Bachelorette. The brothers are from Brookefield, CT, and they pulled the Bachelorettes aside for a double date of sorts on night 1. Justin and Joey revealed that they have a lot of the same companies and work in the same field — medical advertising.

Unfortunately, Gabby and Rachel weren’t feeling it with the twins. The Bachelorettes decided to forego the rose ceremony, but they sent Justin and Joey home along with Roby Sobieski. However, Bachelor Nation will get another opportunity to get to know the twins.

How old are Justin and Joey compared to the other contestants?

The teaser for Bachelor in Paradise Season 8, Week 6 shows twins Justin and Joey Young arriving on the beach. The 38-year-old Michael Allio comments, “I was 14 when they were born.”

From the teaser, it looks like Justin and Joey will invite Shanae Ankney and Florence Alexandra on a double date. “Age ain’t nothing but a number,” Shanae says in the clip, jokingly calling herself a cougar.

The twins are some of the youngest contestants on Bachelor in Paradise Season 8. They were born on Jan. 2, 1998, making them 24 years old. In contrast, Shanae is 30 years old, and Florence is 31.

Shanae has gone on quite a few dates during Bachelor in Paradise, and all her previous suitors have been older than the twins. She went on one-on-one dates with Logan Palmer and Tyler Norris, who are both 26 years old.

Shanae later joined James Bonsall, who is 32, for a double date with Aaron and Genevieve. The teaser also shows Shanae connecting with Jacob Rapini, who is 28 years old. However, the twins actually aren’t the youngest contestants on the beach. Sarah Hamrick, who arrived with four other new women, is only 24 as well.

Justin Glaze also returns for ‘BIP’ Week 6

Along with the twins, Justin Glaze will also arrive on the beach during Bachelor in Paradise Week 6. Justin was already on the beach this season, but he missed out on a rose after Genevieve connected with Aaron. It looks like this time around, Justin has his eye on Eliza Isichei, who previously connected with Rodney Matthews.

Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

