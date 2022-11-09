‘Bachelor in Paradise’: The Outdoor Daybeds Get ‘Nasty’ and ‘Moldy Smelling’ By the End of the Season

Being a contestant on a reality show seems like it would be pretty glamorous, but one Bachelor in Paradise cast member recently revealed that things can get pretty gross on set.

‘Bachelor in Paradise’ star dishes on ‘moldy’ furniture

Contestants on Bachelor in Paradise are taken to a resort in a tropical location, where they live alongside each other for the show’s duration. The places they stay in always look nearly picture-perfect. However, things are not always as they appear.

Bachelor in Paradise alum Wells Adams shared that the furniture used on the set of the reality show gets nasty after a little while;

“This is something that people don’t realize: All of those daybeds that everyone goes and like sits on and stuff? Those get wet and then inevitably get moldy smelling.” TV Insider

While the beach destinations they film in look like paradise, the humidity and water make the daybeds “nasty.” Adams also said that contestants who have gotten to the end of the season avoid the pieces of furniture. The moldy daybeds aren’t the only thing Bachelor in Paradise contestants have to put up with during their appearances on the reality show.

Is the Fantasy Suite really romantic?

The Fantasy Suite is a place where the top three contestants get to spend the night with their chosen date — without any cameras or producers. However, Bachelorette alum Evan Bass revealed that the experience is not as private as viewers might think.

“Couples really only get a few hours of alone time,” Bass said of his time in the Fantasy Suite, according to Bustle. He also shared that filming for the Fantasy Suite portion of the show doesn’t begin “until the wee morning hours.” For example, he didn’t start filming until 2:30 a.m.

Other rough conditions ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ contestants face

Bachelor in Paradise cast members also don’t get to use any air conditioning — unless they’re in the Boom Boom Room. This room is designated for hookups, but some former contestants have revealed that they snuck into the Boom Boom Room simply to nap or hang out in a place with AC.

In general, things are a little rough for the people who compete on the show. Kalon McMahon explained that, even though the contestants are staying at a resort, “It is not a glamorous life at all,” according to ABC13.

According to McMahon, the contestants sleep in bunk beds and share just two showers. He branded it “summer camp for adults.” From moldy outdoor furniture to zero AC, it seems like the Bachelor in Paradise cast members aren’t really living in the paradise viewers see.

