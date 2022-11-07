‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Producers Interrupt Couples In the Boom Boom Room to Record They Both Give Consent

Fans of Bachelor in Paradise are used to seeing the contestants jumping in and out of relationships and hookups with each other, and it looks like there are no limits to their behavior. However, one former Bachelor in Paradise contestant recently revealed the rules they all had to follow — even when it comes to romance.

Former ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ contestant explains how producers ensure both contestants are consenting

Abbie Chatfield, an Australian radio presenter, appeared on The Bachelor Australia in 2019 and Bachelor in Paradise Australia the following year. During an appearance on the So Dramatic! podcast, Chatfield shared some behind-the-scenes details about what it’s like to hook up on the reality show.

Whether they’re about to have sex, or even just “touching,” Chatfield revealed that the show’s producers tell contestants “We need to get you to record saying: I give consent.”

She also shared that the moment any Bachelor contestants are seen engaging in sexual activity, producers will knock on the doors and windows of whatever room they’re in to ensure everything is okay.

Abbie Chatfield’s personal experience with the consent rule stopped her from hooking up with another contestant

Some might think this would kill the romantic mood, but Chatfield was quick to praise the producers and showrunners for having that protocol in place and gave a personal story about how the rules helped her out on the show.

Chatfield shared that she and fellow contestant Ciarran “probably would have slept” together if not for the producers interrupting to ask if they were both consenting. This gave her a moment to consider if she wanted to hook up with Ciarran, and Chatfield decided she didn’t.

“I just told them: ‘Not really,’” she explained. “And [Ciarran] was like ‘Okay’, and he left.” However, Chatfield admitted that the cameras and crew can put a bit of a damper on any romantic moments.

“It’s very funny,” Chatfield laughed. According to her, as soon as you lay down in bed with someone, producers ask, “Do you want to have sex?” “And it’s like ‘Can we kiss first? Can we see if we enjoy kissing each other first?’” Chatfield laughed.

Other ‘Bachelor’ stars discuss consent rule

Other Bachelor stars have talked about the consent protocols. In 2018, Grant Denyer, an Australian TV host, explained that contestants have to “announce to the whole crew” that they’re about to hook up, reports Elle.

“They bring in a consent camera where you go to confess to everybody on production that ‘I consent to doing this,’ before you actually do it in front of everyone,” Deyner said. “That is the formal process of how to get it on, on television in Australia.”

Who is Abbie Chatfield dating?

Chatfield didn’t find love during her appearances on The Bachelor Australia and Bachelor in Paradise Australia, but she did date a fellow reality star.

Chatfield and Konrad Bien-Stephens, a contestant on The Bachelorette Australia, started dating in 2021. The pair had an open relationship but separated the following year.

