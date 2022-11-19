‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Reunion Spoilers: Reality Steve Reports 1 Couple Broke up Over FaceTime

The Bachelor in Paradise reunion is coming up quickly, and there’s a lot to unpack from this chaotic season. While several couples left the beach together, many of them didn’t last. Spoiler guru Reality Steve even reports that one woman from BIP 2022 broke up with her partner over FaceTime.

[Warning: Bachelor in Paradise 2022 reunion spoilers ahead.]

Tyler Norris and Brittany Galvin connected on ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ 2022

During split week on Bachelor in Paradise 2022, a surprising couple formed. Brittany Galvin connected with Tyler Norris almost immediately. She had briefly spent time with Andrew Spencer on the beach, but he started pursuing Jessenia when she arrived.

After Brittany returned to the beach, she amicably split up with Andrew and pursued Tyler. Things have been smooth sailing for the couple since then. As the season approaches its end, everyone will have to decide what’s next and consider if they are ready for an engagement.

While speaking with US Weekly, Tyler revealed what attracted him to Brittany. “Well, she’s got that smile. Obviously, she’s beautiful, and I just liked talking to her,” Tyler answered.”

It was so easy talking with her. The first night I talked with her for hours,” he continued. “When you have that connection, somebody that you can talk about everything and anything, and it’s just so easy, I think that’s the wow factor to me.”

Reality Steve reports that Brittany broke up with Tyler over Facetime

Although Bachelor in Paradise fans were rooting for Tyler and Brittany, things don’t work out for this couple in the end. Reality Steve revealed that they did leave the beach together and even met each other’s families. Then things took a turn.

“Tyler was going to LA for a party and asked her to go. She said she couldn’t because didn’t have money, and he offered to pay for her. She said no,” the spoiler guru wrote. “Days later, she bought a ticket to London and then Italy for herself and broke up with him on FaceTime in Italy.”

Brittany addresses the breakup at the ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ reunion

Reality Steve added that Brittany addressed the breakup at the Bachelor in Paradise reunion. “On stage, she said their goals didn’t line up. Wanted him to be on his own person and felt he was just revolving his life around her.”

Tyler has had a pretty rough time with Bachelor Nation. He was previously a contestant on The Bachelorette, where he pursued Rachel Recchia. Tyler made it to hometowns, where he explored the New Jersey boardwalk with Rachel. However, she broke up with him and never met his family.

The Bachelor in Paradise 2022 reunion airs on November 21 and 22 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

