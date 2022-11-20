‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Reunion Spoilers: These BFFs Are Gifted a Trip to Niagara Falls

The Bachelor in Paradise reunion promises to explore all the drama that went down during season 8. Fans will get an update on which couples were successful and which ones broke up. However, there’s also good news in store for one pair of Bachelor Nation best friends.

[Warning: Bachelor in Paradise 2022 reunion spoilers ahead.]

James Bonsall, Shanae Ankney, Genevieve Parisi, Aaron Clancy | Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

‘Bachelor in Paradise’ turned Shanae and Genevieve from friends to enemies

Shanae Ankney became known as the “villain” of Clayton’s season of The Bachelor. She exhibited manipulative behavior, mocked one contestant’s ADHD, and actively tried to get the other women sent home.

Shanae went head to head with Genevieve Parisi when the pair went on a two-on-one date in Niagara Falls, and Shanae called her an “actress.” Shanae got sent home, but she fired back at the Women Tell All. She accused Genevieve of hooking up with Aaron Clancey after leaving Clayton’s season of The Bachelor.

Needless to say, Genevieve wasn’t too excited to see Shanae on Bachelor in Paradise 2022. However, when the pair went on a double date with Aaron Clancy and James Bonsall, they actually had a good time. As the season went on, the women got closer and even laughed about their past rivalry.

The pair even joked about leaving the beach together, just like Aaron and James did in a previous season. “Would you guys go home together?” a producer asked. “We might,” Shanae responded. “Oh my god. Imagine. Plot twist,” Genevieve added.

Shanae and Genevieve are reportedly gifted a trip to Niagra Falls at the ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ reunion

Some fans are enjoying the enemies-to-friends twist on Bachelor in Paradise 2022. “I’m strictly here for the Genevieve and Shanae love story,” one Reddit user wrote. Apparently, there’s more where that came from.

It doesn’t look like Shanae will be leaving the beach engaged. Reality Steve revealed that Aaron eventually breaks up with Genevieve on BIP. However, at the Bachelor in Paradise reunion, “Genevieve & Shanae got brought on stage to talk about their friendship,” the spoiler guru wrote.

“Genevieve & Shanae were gifted a trip to Niagara Falls since that’s where their 2-on-1 during Clayton’s season was,” he continued. Hopefully, they will have a better trip than last time.

Genevieve may get a surprise visit at the ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ reunion

The Bachelor in Paradise reunion is going to be quite a ride this year. Word around the rumor mill is that Genevieve had some kind of romantic involvement with The Challenge star Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio though this has not been confirmed.

Sources told RadarOnline that Devenanzio might even show up to the Bachelor in Paradise reunion show to “fight for his fair maiden.” To see what happens with Genevieve at the reunion, fans will have to tune in.

Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

