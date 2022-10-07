‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8: Aaron Clancy Explains Why He Pursued Genevieve

Aaron Clancy is back to find love on Bachelor in Paradise Season 8. He arrived on the beach with James Bonsall, and the pair headed out on a double date. Immediately, the old rumors about Aaron hooking up with Genevieve Parisi were brought up. Though these rumors are false, Aaron he did take an interest in Genevieve right away.

Shanae dropped a rumor that Aaron and Genevieve hooked up

By now, Aaron Clancy and Genevieve Parisi are pretty well known to Bachelor Nation. Aaron was a contestant on Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise Season 7. Genevieve was on Clayton’s season of The Bachelor, along with Shanae Ankey.

During The Bachelor, Shanae quickly became the season’s villain, even telling Clayton that Genevieve was an “actress” during a two-on-one date. At the Women Tell All, when Jesse Palmer brought both women on stage, Shanae dropped another rumor.

“After I got eliminated, I couldn’t eat, I couldn’t sleep. I’ve lost weight. And then, when you get eliminated, you go home and f*** Aaron from Katie’s season,” Shanae said. Since then, both Genieve and Aaron have denied these rumors. Now Aaron, Shanae, and Genevieve are all together on Bachelor in Paradise.

Aaron Clancy explains why he pursued Genevieve on ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8

During the most recent episode of Bachelor in Paradise Season 8, Aaron Clancy and James Bonsall arrived on the beach. Jesse Palmer handed the guys a double date card, and Aaron chose Genevieve to accompany him.

The pair had a good conversation on their date, and Genevieve told Aaron that he made her feel “special and seen.” Genevieve and Aaron kissed, which no doubt complicates her relationship with Justin. As for Aaron, he has explained why he pursued Genevieve. Though the pair had no prior romantic connections, they had met at a bar before.

“Everything was purely platonic. Obviously, there was a lot of speculation there from Shanae at the Women Tell All,” Aaron told Us Weekly. “It made me kind of look and see, ‘Is there potentially something?’ or “Why not give it a shot?’ We’re both on the beach, you know. That’s what it’s for. I definitely figured, ‘Why not?'”

Genevieve and Shanae got along on their double date

Though there was some concern that the double date with Aaron, James, Shanae, and Genevieve would end in drama, things went surprisingly well. “Honestly, Shanae is just having fun, I think. She isn’t trying to start drama, and that’s all I wanted,” Shanae told the cameras.

Genevieve and Shanae even discussed their romantic connections on Bachelor in Paradise and their attraction to Aaron and James. Could Bachelor in Paradise turn these enemies into friends?

New episodes of Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 air Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

