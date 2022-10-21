On Bachelor in Paradise Season 8, Brittany Galvin was involved in some unwanted drama. She went on a date with Peter Izzo, but wasn’t feeling a romantic connection with him. After Brittany’s rejection, Peter spread rumors that Brittany only came on the show for clout. Brittany has had rumors spread about her before on The Bachelor, and she perfectly responded to Peter’s behavior.

[Spoiler alert: Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 spoilers ahead regarding Brittany Galvin.]

Peter Izzo spread rumors about Brittany Galvin on ‘Bachelor in Paradise’

When Peter Izzo arrived on Bachelor in Paradise Season 8, he quickly stirred up drama. Peter asked Brittany on a date, and she accepted, but things didn’t go well. “You know, I’ve never been on a date before where it seems to me like they’re more interested in themselves,” Brittany stated.

Though she tried to stay positive, Brittany decided Peter wasn’t her person and declined to kiss him. After this rejection, Peter began to spread rumors that Brittany only came on Bachelor in Paradise for clout and Instagram followers.

Casey Woods told Brittany about the rumors, and she addressed Peter. Eventually, she and several of the other women on the beach asked him to leave.

Brittany perfectly addressed Peter’s rumors

Thankfully, everyone on Bachelor in Paradise was on Brittany’s side. She connected with Andrew Spencer, and he accepted her rose that week. Brittany also responded to what happened on BIP in an Instagram post.

“I will never tolerate disrespect in any form, and neither should you,” she wrote. “By attempting to disparage a woman’s character because you didn’t get what was “expected” is not only classless/careless, but it normalizes disrespecting women when they don’t adhere to your wants. Let’s do better.”

Brittany has dealt with rumors being spread about her before

Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time Brittany Galvin has had to deal with rumors being spread about her. She appeared in Matt James’ season of The Bachelor, arriving in the middle of the season with four other women.

Anna Redman recognized Brittany and began to spread rumors that she was an escort. She brought up the rumor on a group date, and Brittany denied them vehemently. Eventually, Matt sent Anna home.

Later, Brittany again took to Instagram to discuss the rumors. While she reiterated that she is not an escort, she defended sex workers. “It’s 2021, you know how prominent sex workers are in this world? Or how many people have OnlyFans? Why are we still judging others?” she wrote in her story, according to Cosmopolitan.

“Again, to make it clear, I am NOT an escort,” she added. “And for the people who are, don’t let others tear you down. Keep sharing your stories with me because they are all so powerful. I’m here to support you like how you have to me!”

Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

