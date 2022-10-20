‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8: Casey Woods Updates Fans on His Ankle Injury

Casey Woods ended his time on Bachelor in Paradise in an unexpected way. After involving himself in drama with Peter Izzo and Brittany Galvin, the stress got to him. Casey fainted on the beach and broke his ankle in the fall. He left Paradise in an ambulance and recently updated fans on the status of his injury.

Medics arrived for Casey Woods during an episode of ‘Bachelor in Paradise’

During Bachelor in Paradise Season 8, Peter Izzo went on a date with Brittany Galvin. Afterward, he started spreading rumors that Brittany only came on the show for clout. In a last-ditch effort to “look like a hero,” Casey told Brittany about the rumors. This resulted in an argument between Brittany and Peter that soon involved other women on the beach.

Casey seemingly didn’t expect things to spiral out of control. The stress got to him, and he ended up fainting on the beach. “It honestly happened in a matter of seconds,” Casey recalled while appearing on an episode of the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast. “The last thing I remember is turning to Rodney and saying, ‘I feel dizzy. I think I’m going to pass out.’ And then I woke up on the ground.”

Casey explains what happened after he broke his ankle on the beach

During his fall on Bachelor in Paradise, Casey Woods broke his ankle in three places. He was loaded into an ambulance and taken to a hospital in Mexico and then flown back home to the States. Casey had to wait several weeks for the swelling to go down before he could undergo surgery.

“I spent just about a little over a month, 23 hours a day in bed, leg up, couldn’t do anything,” he shared on the podcast. “Thankfully, my loving parents took me in and took care of me in that time, and I couldn’t be more grateful.”

Casey has not walked in over four months

On the podcast, Casey stated that he was expecting to receive news that he could start walking on a cane about a week and a half ago, but due to a bone shifting, that didn’t happen. He showed off the “knee scooter” that he is currently using to get around.

Casey also updated fans on his status in a recent Instagram post. “Went into Paradise at my physical, mental, and spiritual best… left with 3 broken bones… haven’t walked in over 4 months, but trying to remain positive… thank you to everyone sending sweet messages… it means the world,” he wrote.

He also expressed gratitude on the podcast that nothing worse happened when he collapsed. “Thank god I didn’t hit my head on anything,” he stated. “When it comes to failing, you don’t know what’s going to happen.”

Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

