‘Bachelor in Paradise’ 2022: Who Gets Eliminated After the Fourth Rose Ceremony?

During the fourth rose ceremony on Bachelor in Paradise 2022, some contestants had difficult decisions to make. Kate was torn between Logan and Hayden, while Eliza agonized over Justin and Rodney. The fourth rose ceremony sent three contestants packing their bags. Here’s who didn’t make the cut.

[Spoiler alert: Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 spoilers ahead regarding the fourth rose ceremony.]

‘Bachelor in Paradise’ 2022 male contestants | Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

The fourth rose ceremony confirmed some colid couples

During the fourth rose ceremony on Bachelor in Paradise 2022, the women had the roses yet again. With 10 women and 14 men left, four men were facing the chopping block. There were some already well-established couples.

During week 8, Aaron and Genevieve expressed their love for each other, and Aaron happily accepted Genevieve’s rose. The following couples were also solidified during the fourth rose ceremony:

Jessenia and Andrew

Brittany and Tyler

Victoria and Johnny

Danielle and Michael

Serene and Brandon

Florence and Justin Young

Shanae and Joey Young

Who went home during the fourth rose ceremony on ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ 2022?

Two of the women were torn between two men during the fourth rose ceremony. Kate Gallivan previously had a strong connection with Logan. However, Hayden Markowitz arrived at the beach and took Kate on a date.

Although Kate’s date with Hayden wasn’t perfect, he did have some qualities that she was looking for in a serious relationship. Kate was daunted by the seven-year age difference between herself and Logan. Hayden, on the other hand, is 29 years old and very well-established in his life.

“The man has some money, which we love,” Kate said of Hayden. In the end, Kate gave her rose to Logan — with a caveat. “There’s definitely something here, but I need more. Can you give that to me?” she asked him. Logan agreed but didn’t feel great about how the rose ceremony went down.

Eliza formed a strong connection with Rodney, but when Justin Glaze arrived, things turned upside down. The pair hit it off on a one-on-one date, and Eliza struggled to choose between the two of them. In the end, she presented Rodney with her rose.

This meant that both Hayden and Justin were sent home. Jacob Rapini and Alex Bordyuvok also did not receive roses in the fourth rose ceremony. They said their goodbyes and packed their bags.

Eliza and Rodney self-eliminated after the fourth rose ceremony

Although Eliza chose Rodney at the fourth rose ceremony on Bachelor in Paradise 2022, she struggled with her decision. She confessed to Rodney that she felt pressure to give him her rose and was influenced by the other contestant’s love for him.

Eliza also stated that she had stronger feelings for Justin, and she decided to leave the beach to pursue him. After the breakup, Rodney also left the beach. His emotional goodbye left the rest of the contestants in tears.

Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

