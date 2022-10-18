‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8: Who Gets Eliminated After the Second Rose Ceremony?

Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 has had more twists and turns than ever before. During week 2, the women had the roses and going into the cocktail party, there were a lot more women than men. Here’s who went home after the second rose ceremony and which contestants are coupled up.

[Spoiler alert: Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 spoilers ahead regarding eliminations after the second rose ceremony.]

Serene Russell and Brandon Jones | Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8 already included several self-eliminations

Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 has had its fair share of drama already. After the first rose ceremony, two women self-eliminated. Teddi chose to go home after realizing she wasn’t feeling it with Andrew. Sierra also left the beach after Michael broke up with her. Finally, Salley Carson showed up and self-eliminated shortly after her arrival.

In another twist, Kira returned to the beach to get closure with Jacob. She then asked Romeo to leave Paradise with her, and he agreed. Finally, during the cocktail party before the second rose ceremony, Casey told Brittany that Peter has been spreading rumors about her. Casey passed out from the stress and drama that followed and ended up leaving Paradise in an ambulance. Peter also voluntarily left the beach.

Who went home after the second rose ceremony?

There was one final surprise before the second rose ceremony in Bachelor in Paradise Season 8. Danielle Maltby arrived on the beach and instantly connected with Michael, who almost certainly would have gone home before her arrival.

The second rose ceremony began with eight women and ten men remaining. Almost everyone on the beach was already coupled up, but Shanae was torn between James and Logan. In the end, she gave her rose to Logan.

Brandon accepted a rose from Serene, Jacob from Jill, and Rodney from Lace. Danielle, the newest arrival, gave her rose to Michael, while Brittany presented hers to Andrew. Victoria chose to give her rose to Johnny.

Earlier in the season, Genevieve was involved in a bit of a love triangle, but she made her decision clear before the second rose ceremony. Genevieve chose to keep Aaron around for another week. This left two men — James Bonsall and Justin Glaze packing their bags.

Many fans think Michael should go home

There has already been some backlash about Danielle saving Michael from elimination on Bachelor in Paradise Season 8. Several members of Bachelor Nation have commented on the situation, including Sierra, who Michael broke up with. “I feel highly disrespected. I’m gonna go meditate,” Sierra Tweeted.

Quite a few fans have also expressed their distaste for Michael’s behavior. “I am totally not buying what Michaels selling! One minute he isn’t ready for a relationship because he’s not over his wife, yet he stays. So why is he here wasting everyone’s time?” a Reddit user stated.

“In my opinion, it seems as though now he really just used Sierra to get a rose, and that does not sit well with me. Especially the way he lit up speaking on Danielle,” another fan wrote. Fans will have to stay tuned to see if Michael and Danielle’s relationship lasts.

Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

RELATED: ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8 Is Turning Enemies Into Friends