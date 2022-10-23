‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8: Jacob Rapini Teases Upcoming ‘Plot Twists’

Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 has already featured a whirlwind of drama. After the first two weeks, some pretty solid couples formed, but Jesse Palmer shook things up. The women had to pack their bags and leave the beach while new women arrived in Paradise. Jacob Rapini recently teased that there are even more surprises in store.

[Spoiler alert: Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 spoilers ahead.]

Hunter Haag and Jacob Rapini | Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8 features a new twist

Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 included a new twist for the franchise. After the second rose ceremony, the women were told to pack their bags and leave Paradise. Then five new women arrived at the beach to test the loyalty of the men they left behind. The OG women were also joined by five new men at their hotel.

Wells Adams, the resident bartender on Bachelor in Paradise, discussed the contestants’ reactions to the twist while speaking with US Weekly. “I will say, we did try some things this year that we haven’t tried in the past, and from where I sat, I loved it,” Wells said. “So yeah, you’ll see a lot of cast members being kind of angry at some of the things we throw at them this year.”

Jacob Rapini teases there are ‘plot twists’ to come in season 8

After the twist, Lace struggled with being separated from Rodney, with whom she had previously formed a connection. She returned to the beach just as Rodney was getting back from a date with Eliza.

“As soon as we see Lace coming down the stairs, it was like we all just were in shock,” contestant Jacob Rapini said while appearing on an episode of the Click Bait with Bachelor Nation podcast.

“It’s a tough moment, absolutely,” he continued. Viewers won’t get to see Lace and Rodney’s confrontation until next week’s episode, and Jacob teased that there is a lot more excitement to come in the rest of the season.

“There’s gonna be a lot of plot twists,” he stated. “It’s a wild turn of events, to be honest. Paradise — I got to see it firsthand. The crazy drama happened all of a sudden.” Jacob then discussed Peter spreading rumors about Brittany and ultimately being asked to leave the beach.

Jacob discusses the drama with Peter Izzo

Peter Izzo arrived in Paradise and asked Brittany on a date. Though she accepted, things didn’t go well, and Peter later spread rumors that Brittany only came on the show for clout. After this, it became apparent that the women in Paradise wanted Peter to leave.

“Peter is a very eccentric Italian guy. You know, he’s talking crap to everybody, so we were like, ‘Ok, we gotta kick this guy off the beach. He’s being an asshole.’ I brought the boys over, and I was like, ‘Hey man, it’s time to go.’ And before all that, Casey had literally passed out on the floor and broke his ankle, and I’m watching this like, ‘What the heck is going on?'”

Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

