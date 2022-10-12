‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8: Jill Chin on Seeing a ‘Different Side’ to Jacob Rapini

Jill Chin and Jacob Rapini are one of the newest couples on Bachelor in Paradise Season 8. The pair went on a date during episode 5 and formed a surprising connection. Jacob became known for wearing very few clothes on Rachel and Gabby’s season of The Bachelorette, but Jill is seeing a different side of him in Paradise.

[Spoiler alert: Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 spoilers ahead regarding Jill Chin and Jacob Rapini.]

Jacob and Jill formed a romantic connection on ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8

During Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 Episode 5, Jacob and Jill went on date. They attended a full moon ceremony where they were led through a tantric breathing meditation.

They also learned about crystals and even got naked and stood back to back while sharing their favorite things about the other person. At the end of the date, the pair soaked in hot tubs next to each other and shared a kiss.

While speaking with Parade, Jill described herself and Jacob as “a quirky couple on the beach…really unexpected and sweet.” She continued, “I’m really excited people can see different sides of us…it’s a breath of fresh air.”

Jill describes seeing a ‘different side’ of Jacob on ‘BIP’

Jacob Rapini was a contestant on Gabby and Rachel’s season of The Bachelorette. He was known for frequently wearing very few clothes, a trend that he continued on Bachelor in Paradise Season 8. Jacob showed up at the beach wearing nothing but a leaf covering himself.

Despite Jacob’s goofball nature, he made a real connection with Jill. “There’s a totally different side of him where he’s so sweet,” she told Parade. “He’s really smart. I know he comes off as this ‘himbo’ and such a goof, and he is, but there is definitely a lot of depth to him.”

Kira returned to address unfinished business with Jacob

In the same episode, Kira returned to Paradise in the hopes of pursuing something with Jacob. Earlier in the season, Kira, Jill, and Romeo were involved in a love triangle, so Jill was not happy to see her return and try to pursue Jacob. “F*** you, b****!” Jill said in front of the other contestants. Later Jill told Parade, “It was a super emotional situation. I was really frustrated. I’ve learned many things from that situation, and I hope Kira has as well.”

Although Jacob heard Kira out, he ultimately turned her down. “Jill has really pulled a lot of great traits out of me,” he told Kira. “We’ve had some deep conversations as well over the last 24 hours.” Jacob added that he “had something real” with Jill and went to comfort her. Surprisingly, Kira ended up leaving Paradise with Romeo instead.

Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

