‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8: Jill Says Kira’s Confrontation Was a ‘Shock’

Jill Chin and Kira Mengistu were immediately involved in drama during the first week of Bachelor in Paradise Season 8. The pair formed a kind of love triangle with Romeo Alexander that culminated in a confrontation between the women on the beach. Jill recently spoke about this conversation, saying the intensity came as a surprise.

[Spoiler alert: Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 spoilers ahead regarding Jill Chin and Kira Mengistu.

Jill Chin and Kira Mengistu | Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

Kira and Jill were involved in a love triangle during the first week of ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8

Jill and Kira became friends during their time together on Clayton’s season of The Bachelor. They later got to know Romeo, a contestant on Michelle’s season of The Bachelorette. Jill told US Weekly that she developed a “flirty friendship” with Romeo, but nothing went further than that. Jill later found out that Romeo and Kira kissed at a club.

Then the drama escalated when Romeo, Jill, and Kira found themselves together on Bachelor in Paradise Season 8. Romeo made it clear that he wanted to pursue Jill, which caused a lot of tension. Eventually, Jill and Kira had a conversation on the beach that ended with Jill in tears.

Jill recently stated that her conversation with Kira was a ‘shock’

While speaking with US Weekly, Jill discussed the confrontation between her and Kira on Bachelor in Paradise Season 8. “It was a shock. She came over, and she was like, ‘We need to talk,’ and I was like, ‘Yeah, we do need to talk. Like, what’s going on?’ I was expecting to just go over to the day bed and have an honest conversation, but I feel like it was just insults being thrown at me.”

“I was really taken aback by it, and definitely, in the moment, I was super emotional,” Jill added. “I think people were like, ‘Jill, why are you crying? You won.’ But I’m so nonconfrontational and so just to have that happen on the first night was really jarring to me.”

Jill added, “I wish that we could have sat down and had an honest conversation, but unfortunately, that’s the way it went down, and I was like, ‘OK I think we just have to keep our distance from each other because we’re not getting anywhere healthy.'”

Jill and Kira haven’t spoken since leaving the beach

During week 1 of Bachelor in Paradise, the men had the roses. Jill reluctantly accepted Romeo’s rose after he attempted to pursue other women. Kira, however, was sent home. Jill also revealed while speaking with US Weekly that she and Kira have not spoken since she got home from the beach.

Although Jill accepted Romeo’s rose, she made it clear that she wanted to pursue other options. Fans will have to stay tuned to find out how Jill’s time on Bachelor in Paradise will end.

New episodes of Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 air Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

