‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8: Who Is Newcomer Adam Todd?

Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 featured quite a few twists in week 4. Five new men were brought onto the show to stir things up with the existing couples. Adam Todd arrived in episode 7, but Bachelor Nation fans likely haven’t seen him before. Here’s why.

[Spoiler alert: Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 spoilers ahead regarding new cast member Adam Todd.]

Logan Palmer, Romeo Alexander, Jacob Rapini, Casey Woods, Andrew Spencer, Michael Allio, Justin Glaze, Johnny DePhillipo, and Brandon Jones | Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

Adam Todd arrived for ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8

The twist during Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 Week 4 has already ruffled some feathers. After the contestants formed some pretty solid connections, Jesse Palmer dropped a bombshell. The women were told to pack their bags and leave Paradise, and five new gorgeous women arrived.

The OG women were understandably upset to be ripped away from their men. However, they were also surprised when five new men were brought to their hotel. They included Tyler from Gabby and Rachel’s season, Olu and Rick from Michelle’s season, and Alex from Rachel Lindsey’s season.

Last but not least, Adam Todd showed up with the new men for Bachelor in Paradise Season 8. Adam was a contestant on Season 6 of The Bachelorette Australia in 2020. He was eliminated after Hometowns, and now he’s looking for love in Paradise. Florence Moerenhout, a contestant from the Australian versions of The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise, also arrived on the beach in week 4.

What does Adam Todd do for work?

Bachelor Nation probably doesn’t know much about Adam Todd. According to his Linkedin, Adam is an underground gold mining geologist, and his Instagram has more than one rock-related pun. He attended the University of Melbourne and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Geology/Earth Science.

Bachelor in Paradise fans may also have noted that Adam had a role in the 2022 film Thor: Love & Thunder. According to Bustle, Adam portrayed one of Zeus’ pretty boys that joins him on stage during a council of the gods. Unfortunately, Adam’s impressive resume doesn’t seem to have worked out in his favor during his time on Bachelor in Paradise Season 8.

Does Adam find love on ‘Bachelor in Paradise’?

Adam Todd arrived on Bachelor in Paradise during an interesting time. Though he seems like a catch, most of the women were upset about having to leave the beach and missing the men they left behind. This did not leave much room for them to form new connections.

“To be honest, the energy is weird,” Adam said during episode 7. “I’m really struggling to, you know, maybe form a connection with the girls. It’s no sunshines and rainbows in Paradise today.” Eventually, the original women will return to the beach, and it’s unclear what will happen to Adam and the other new men.

Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

