‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8 Spoilers: Who Gets Eliminated After the First Rose Ceremony?

ABC’s Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 spoilers are finally here, and fans can’t wait to see what love connections await in the premiere. While some romances will blossom during the first episode of the season, other cast members won’t find love at all. Here’s who allegedly gets eliminated after the first rose ceremony.

[Spoiler alert: Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 spoilers ahead regarding the first elimination.]

Several couples form early on in ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8

Andrew Spencer in ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8 | Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 spoilers indicate love connections are made early on in Mexico. Reality Steve reports Genevieve Parisi, Sierra Jackson, Kira Mengistu, Hunter Haag, Teddi Wright, Hailey Malles, Serene Russell, Jill Chin, Shanae Ankney, Lace Morris, and Brittany Galvin are the first women to arrive on the beach. As for the men, fans will see Andrew Spencer, Michael Allio, Justin Glaze, Casey Woods, Brandon Jones, Romeo Alexander, Jacob Rapini, Johnny DePhillipo, and Logan Palmer. More men and women will join the cast as the season progresses.

The Bachelor in Paradise trailer shows romance blooming right from the start. Genevieve connects with Aaron Clancy, though it seems Aaron doesn’t enter the show until later on. Additionally, Victoria Fuller enters the season after the first flush of women. Spoilers on Reddit say Victoria enters on the second day and takes Justin on a date before the first rose ceremony.

‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8 spoilers: Who gets eliminated?

So, who gets eliminated during the first rose ceremony, according to Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 spoilers? Reality Steve reports the men have the roses, and none of the men choose Hailey Malles, Hunter Haag, or Kira Mengistu.

Hailey was a cast member on Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor. Unfortunately, she was eliminated during the first week of his season. And it seems she’ll meet the same fate in Paradise. Hunter also competed in Clayton’s season. She made it to week 5 but sadly was eliminated then.

As for Kira, she was eliminated in week 3 of Clayton’s season, but she returns to Paradise. According to spoilers, Kira returns to the beach after getting eliminated, and she leaves with Romeo.

2 cast members self-eliminate after the first rose ceremony

Teddi Wright in ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8 | Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 spoilers show some surprising connections occur during the first week of the show. But it seems not every romance is meant to last a lifetime. Spoilers from Reality Steve note Teddi Wright accepts Andrew Spencer’s rose during the first rose ceremony, but after that, she self-eliminates.

It’s unclear exactly what happens to make Teddi want to go home — and we’ll see what happens with Andrew after she leaves. Fans will likely see their connection blossom at the start of the season, but with Teddi choosing to leave, this could throw Andrew into a tailspin and potentially cause him to leave as well.

Additionally, spoilers note Sierra Jackson self-eliminates after the first rose ceremony. Michael Allio gave Sierra a rose, but he breaks up with her shortly after the first rose ceremony, resulting in her self-elimination.

Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 premieres Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

