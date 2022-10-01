‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8: Why Did Teddi Wright Call Herself ‘Teddi the Virgin’?

Teddi Wright returned looking for love on Bachelor in Paradise Season 8. The 25-year-old nurse was a contestant on Clayton’s season of The Bachelor. During the premiere of Bachelor in Paradise, she quickly made a connection with Andrew Spencer, but some fans might not know why she mentioned that she is known as “Teddi the virgin.”

Teddi hit it off with Andrew during the ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8 premiere

Andrew Spencer was immediately interested when Teddi Wright arrived on the beach in Bachelor in Paradise. Andrew was a contestant on Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette, and he’s previously expressed interest in Teddi.

“Teddi, she’s a glow of light coming down those stairs, and she looks great. Coming here, I wanted to meet Teddi, and I’m a little bit nervous,” Andrew told the cameras.

During the first week of Bachelor in Paradise, the men had the roses. Andrew received a date card and invited Teddi to spend the evening with him. The pair’s first date went well, and they shared a kiss by the end of the night.

Teddi told Clayton she is a virgin during ‘The Bachelor’

When Teddi arrived on the beach in Bachelor in Paradise, she introduced herself and added that she is “known as Teddi the Virgin.” During Clayton’s season of The Bachelor, Teddi received his first impression rose and went on a romantic date with him in Croatia.

During their time together, Teddi revealed to Clayton that she is a virgin. “My mom had a baby at a young age. She was in high school, and I feel like growing up, there was a lot of pressure on me because she wanted to make sure that I didn’t make the same mistake,” Teddi told Clayton.

“As I got older, I realized that I kind of needed to make the decisions for myself.” She continued, “I am a sexual persona, and I enjoy that aspect of myself. I don’t like that I felt like I had this pressure to wait. I think that’s kind of where I came to the realization that I don’t need to wait until marriage, but I am going to wait until the first time that I am in love.”

Teddi is open about being a virgin

Though Teddi waited until the right moment to tell Clayton she is a virgin, it’s not something she tries to hide. “I’m very open about that,” she said while appearing on an episode of the Click Bait with Bachelor Nation podcast.

“I have no issues about saying that [and] I [have said] that really early on with guys that I’ve dated in the past. I tell everyone that I know. I’m not a very stereotypical virgin, no one really expects that I am. I’m not waiting until marriage, so it’s a little bit different than other people that are virgins.”

New episodes of Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 air Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

