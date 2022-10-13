‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8 Is Turning Enemies Into Friends

Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 brought back two women who famously don’t get along. Shanae Ankney and Genevieve Parisi were enemies on Clayton’s season of The Bachelor, and many fans were expecting drama when they both returned for BIP. Shockingly, however, the pair are getting along and even seem to have become friends on the beach.

[Spoiler alert: Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 spoilers ahead regarding Shanae Ankney and Genevieve Parisi.]

James Bonsall, Shanae Ankney, Genevieve Parisi and Aaron Clancy on ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ | Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

Shanae and Genevieve were enemies on Clayton’s season of ‘The Bachelor’

Shanae quickly became the villain when she appeared on Clayton’s season of The Bachelor. She rubbed many of the women the wrong way with her manipulative behavior. Shanae also made fun of fellow contestant Elizabeth Corrigan’s ADHD diagnosis.

Things came to a head when Shanae and Genevieve went on a two-on-one date with Clayton. Shanae told Clayton that Genevieve was an “actress” in an attempt to get her sent home. However, this date ended Shanae’s time on the show.

The feud continued at the Women Tell All when Genevieve commented that it looked like Shanae was wearing a diaper, and Shanae dropped a rumor that Genevieve hooked up with Aaron Clancy. Now the pair are together on Bachelor in Paradise, and shockingly they seem to be getting along.

Genevieve and Shanae have since become friends on ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8

When Shanae arrived on Bachelor in Paradise Season 8, Genevieve was not pleased. However, the pair mostly avoided each other for the first few days on the beach. Then Aaron Clancy and James Bonsall arrived with a double date card. Aaron invited Genevieve, while James took Shanae.

Surprisingly, the double date went smoothly. “Honestly, Shanae is just having fun, I think. She isn’t trying to start drama, and that’s all I wanted,” Genevieve told the cameras. Genevieve and Shanae even discussed their romantic connections on Bachelor in Paradise and their attraction to Aaron and James.

Now it seems like the pair have become friends. They have been seen together on the beach, discussing their relationships. At the end of episode 4, the pair even laughed about their past feud.

“It went too far on both of our ends. It just went way too far,” Genevieve said, apologizing to Shanae for the diaper comment at the Women Tell All. “I like where this is going,” Shanae said to Genevieve. “I consider you a friend. We rewrote our love story.”

Not all fans are enjoying Genevieve and Shanae’s new friendship

During the most recent episode of Bachelor in Paradise Season 8, Salley Carson finally showed up on the beach. Shanae and Genevieve were quick to question Salley about her past relationship, particularly the fact that Salley contacted her ex before coming on the show. This confrontation caused Salley to leave BIP shortly after arriving.

Not all fans enjoy Shanae and Genevieve’s new friendship, and some have called out their treatment of Salley. “Genevieve is a mean girl,” one Reddit user wrote. “She is fake too, the way her and Shanae have teamed up to be manipulative and mean together is really throwing me off this season.”

Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

