‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8: Who Went Home After the Third Rose Ceremony?

The couples on Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 have been switched up quite a few times. During week 6, the third rose ceremony took place. The contestants didn’t know whether the men or women would have the roses going into the ceremony. Though some strong couples have formed, a few people on the beach were facing difficult decisions.

[Spoiler alert: Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 spoilers ahead regarding the third rose ceremony.]

Serene Russell, Shanae Ankney, and Brittany Galvin | Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

The women had the roses again for the third rose ceremony

Going into the Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 Week 6 rose ceremony, the contestants didn’t know who would have the roses. This rose ceremony came after split week, when relationships were tested, and new men and women arrived. Some couples fell apart, while others came out stronger than before.

Jesse Palmer let the contestants know that since there were ten women and 11 men remaining, the women would hand out roses. He also announced that Sarah Hamrick went home due to a family emergency.

Who did the women give their roses to?

Going into the third rose ceremony, it was pretty obvious who most of the women would give their roses to. The ceremony kicked off with Serene presenting her rose to Brandon. “This week without you made me realize that I don’t want to be without you,” she told him during the ceremony.

The other predictable couples who ended up together at the third rose ceremony included: Danielle and Michael, Eliza and Rodney, Genevieve and Aaron, Jessenia and Andrew, Brittany and Tyler, Kate and Logan, and finally, Shanae and Jacob.

Who went home during the ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8 Week 6 rose ceremony?

Victoria was torn between two men. She had a solid connection with Johnny before split week. However, at the hotel, she also connected with Alex Bordyukov. Victoria expressed concern that Johnny might not be ready for marriage and children soon enough. However, in the end, she gave her rose to Johnny.

This left Florence with the final rose. Earlier in the episode, Florence confessed that she hadn’t connected with anyone on the beach. “I did not expect that I would be struggling to figure out who to give my rose to because I don’t have a boyfriend in here just yet,” she told cameras.

In the end, Florence decided to give her rose to Alex. Adam Todd, Florence’s fellow Australian contestant, was left without a rose and ended up getting sent home.

Justin Glaze returned to the beach on ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8

Of course, nothing is ever guaranteed in Paradise. Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 continued to bring twists and turns. Justin Glaze returned to the beach during week 6, causing a fight between Aaron and Genevieve. He also pulled Eliza for a one-on-one date, creating a rift in her relationship with Rodney.

Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

